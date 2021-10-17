CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut corn mazes to get lost in this weekend

By Christopher Arnott, Hartford Courant
Castles, spaceships and rock ‘n’ roll fantasies, all made out of corn. When someone tells you to “Get lost,” this is a good time of year to hear it, because you can go get lost in a corn maze.

The corn grows tall this time of year, but the corn maze season is short — just a couple of months, from early September to early November. Some local farms are able to extend the wandering fun a few weeks with sunflower mazes in August.

Corn mazes are a recent, and almost entirely American, phenomenon. The first one was believed to be in Pennsylvania in 1993. Lyman Orchards in Middlefield started doing theirs in 2000. Lyman’s maze is designed and shaped each year by The MAiZE, a national company based in Utah that creates hundreds of corn mazes around the world every year.

The staff does “a lot of brainstorming” every year, not just about the maze but about the events around it. “It’s just creativity at its finest,” says Becky Critchley, Lyman’s director of events and catering.

The maze “serves as a focal point” for the whole farm and its other activities, says Lyman Orchards Executive Vice President John Lyman. He’d been hearing about corn mazes for a few years before taking the plunge.

This year, the Lyman maze has a 1970s music theme, with a guitar, a musical note, a peace sign, a heart and a hand making the heavy metal horns gesture all part of the design.

Trivia questions are found on signs throughout the maze. The maze and quiz can take 30-40 minutes to maneuver. MAiZE builds the maze, but Lyman creates the signs and the game. They also add events like an “A-MAZE-ing Beer Tasting” in the maze on Oct. 29.

As an outdoor activity, mazes still did well last year during the pandemic. Since many country fairs didn’t happen last year, corn mazes got families outdoors.

Corn mazes are typically made of field corn, the type that gets fed to livestock, rather than the sweet corn you buy at the market. Field corn is more robust, and grows taller.

Here’s a sampling of the many amazing Connecticut corn mazes you can lose yourself in this fall. In most cases, the admission price gets you other activities besides the maze.

Bishop’s Orchard , 1355 Boston Post Road, Guilford. $10 a.m. to 5 p.m. $8. bishopsorchards.com .

Brown’s Harvest , 1911 Poquonock Ave., Windsor. This year’s maze theme is “The Tree of Life.” Tuesday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Oct. 31. Weekend hayrides. $12, $8 for children, free for children under 3. brownsharvest.com .

Buttonwood Farm , 1963 Glasgo Road, Griswold. Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Oct. 31. $10. Forty-five minutes to one hour to go through. buttonwoodfarmicecream.com .

Castle Hill Farm , I Sugar Lane, Newtown. Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Nov. 7. $12. Takes 90 minutes. castlehillfarm.net .

Ekonk Hill Turkey Farm , 227 Ekonk Hill Road, Sterling. Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Night Maze on Oct. 16, 23 and 30 from 6 to 9 p.m. $10, $8 children, free for children under 2.

Fairweather Growers , 1146 Cromwell Ave., Rocky Hill. Has been holding its Fair Weather Growers Fall Festival and Corn Maze since 2010. Friday from 1:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. $17, $15 seniors; $60 family rate for two adults, two children. fairweathergrowers.com .

The Farm , 281 Weekeepeemee Road, Woodbury. This year’s maze theme is Space Exporation. Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Oct. 31. cornmazect.com .

Fort Hill Farms , 260 Quaddick Road, Thompson. The cutting-edge theme of the year is “Boundless Sustainable Energy.” There’s also a smaller “Got Energy?” maze. Sunday and Monday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday from noon to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. $15, $10 for the smaller maze. forthillfarms.com .

Foster Family Farm , 90 Foster St., South Windsor. Two mazes. Admission covers corn mazes, hayride and other activities. $12, $11 seniors and college students, $7 children, children under 3 free. fosterfarm.com .

Lyman Orchards , 32 Reeds Gap Road, Middlefield. Monday through Friday 1-5:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thirty to 40 minutes to go through. $10, $6 children, free for children 3 and under. lymanorchards.com .

Plasko’s Farm Creamery and Cafe , 670 Daniels Farm Road, Trumbull. Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Nov. 7. plaskofarm.com .

Preston Farms Corn Maze , 92 Norwich Westerly Road, Preston. This year is a safari jungle theme. Monday to Friday from 2 p.m. to dusk, Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to dusk. $10, $5 children, $3 children under 3. Flashlight mazes Saturday and Sunday from dusk until 9 p.m. facebook.com/PrestonFarmsCornMaze .

Scott’s Yankee Farmer , 436 Boston Post Road, East Lyme. It’s a “Pirate Treasure” corn maze. Monday, Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. $8. scottsyankeefarmer.net .

Treat Farm , 361 Old Tavern Road, Orange. Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Takes 90 minutes. $8. treat.farm .

Christopher Arnott can be reached at carnott@courant.com .

