ASK IRA: Did Heat move with too much haste with 2021-22 roster?

By Ira Winderman, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 6 days ago

Q: Javonte Smart and Micah Potter showed potential. The Heat should have created a two-way contract. — Jenni.

Q: This is a classic case of hindsight being 20-20, but also of the pressures of being pressed by outside interests. In retrospect, in a perfect world the Heat could have waited on the full guarantee to Omer Yurtseven and the two-way to Marcus Garrett. But with Yurtseven having gotten off to such a strong start to summer league, it was either sign him then to a standard contract or potentially lose him to another team. At the moment, Omer has shown more the look of a two-way player. Similarly, if the Heat did not move on the two-way contract to Marcus Garrett they could have lost him just as they did with summer standout Dejon Jarreau to the Pacers. In a perfect world, the two-ways go to Yurtseven and Caleb Martin, and perhaps a non-guaranteed roster spot to either Garrett or Micah Potter. But if you’re going to get into retrospect, then you also could second guess KZ Okpala and what was done in 2019. But this is all done in real time, which means living in the moment and living with the result.

Q: One roster spot is not going to make a difference. Erik Spoelstra barely goes past 10 players a game. — Raffa.

A: This is in response to one of the Heat’s 14 final standard roster spots going to Udonis Haslem. To me, that is a ship that has sailed. Part of any Heat roster is a spot for Udonis Haslem until he determines otherwise. But remember, there also is a 15th spot available, one the Heat have elected to bypass because of luxury-tax concerns. Ultimately, this becomes an issue when a 15th man becomes a necessity. Perhaps that is because of injury, perhaps because of a COVID outbreak on the team. For now, there are greater concerns than a 15th man.

Q: Tyler Herro has said it many times, he wants to start. He wants to be a top player in the NBA. He knows he won’t achieve that coming off the bench. We will see how it goes this year, but I don’t feel good about it. — G.M.

A: Actually, I think the way the Heat handled Goran Dragic during Tyler Herro’s first two seasons offered a framework of how a reserve role still can have starter’s impact. If Tyler Herro is who he thinks he is, if he is who the Heat believes he can become, it all should fall into place soon enough. Victor Oladipo, of course, could have an impact on such a decision, as well. In the offseason the Heat will have to decide whether to extend Tyler or re-up with Victor. Considering the money that will be in play, an eventual starting role also would have to be a consideration. For the moment, the Heat need Tyler to thrive as a sixth-man, perhaps as an award-winning sixth man.

