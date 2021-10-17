Tonight's Forecast: Clear & cool with lows in the mid 40s

The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Anthony Domol: Clear skies can be anticipated for tonight and into Monday with cool lows in the mid 40s tonight and highs on Monday in the middle 60s. Winds remain on the breezy side particularly along the lakeshore this evening maintaining waves as high as several feet. Small Craft Advisories are in effect until 7 a.m. Monday. Sunshine is in order through Tuesday with highs landing back close to 70 degrees. Clouds will increase Wednesday morning leading to the return of showers Wednesday afternoon/evening into Thursday morning. Cooler air will follow this system with readings dropping back into the 50s by the end of the week.

TONIGHT: Clear and cool. Lows in the middle 40s. Winds west at 5 to 10 mph.

MONDAY : Sunny skies, pleasant, and warmer yet. Highs in the middle 60s. Winds west-southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TUESDAY : Mostly sunny skies and comfortable. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

WEDNESDAY : Increasing clouds. Showers develop through the afternoon and continue into the evening and overnight. Highs in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY : Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers likely especially in the morning. Highs around 60 degrees with readings falling into the 50s during the afternoon.

