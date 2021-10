Dozens of books have been written about the end of the Beatles. With the always central question: Why on earth did the legendary band disbanded from Liverpool in 1970, after irrevocably changing the music world? It wasn’t Ringo Starr, nor George Harrison nor John Lennon who got the Lions for it, but Paul McCartney. Several music historians have said that he could have been the man who separated the band and eventually pulled the plug. Legend has it that McCartney made this decision on his own when responding to a reporter’s question that the Beatles no longer existed. He was also criticized for later appointing lawyers to resolve disputes between group members.

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO