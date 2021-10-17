CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Rafael, CA

Dakota Johnson and Maggie Gyllenhaal Celebrate Their New Film, Plus Jordin Sparks, Josh O'Connor and More

By People Staff
People
People
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDakota Johnson and director Maggie Gyllenhaal share a laugh at a...

people.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
People

Star Trek Actress Camille Saviola Dead at 71

Camille Saviola, known for her role as Kai Opaka in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, has died. She was 71. The actress' death was confirmed by several of her friends and colleagues on social media on Thursday. The news was first reported by the Star Trek website WarpFactorTrek.com. Details about...
CELEBRITIES
People

Pregnant Olivia Munn Says Friend Guessed Her Baby on the Way with John Mulaney Will Be 6 Feet Tall

Olivia Munn can expect to have one tall child, if her friend's guesswork proves accurate. The Violet actress, 41, who is expecting her first baby with comedian John Mulaney, appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers Thursday and shared some of the good and not-so-good advice she's gotten so far, including a loved one who predicted how tall her kid will one day grow up to be.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
City
San Rafael, CA
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
San Rafael, CA
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maggie Gyllenhaal
Person
Josh O'connor
Person
Dakota Johnson
Person
Jordin Sparks
People

Dwayne Johnson to Star in Amazon Holiday Movie Red One

After conquering the world of action films, Dwayne Johnson is getting festive with his next project. The actor, 49, is set to star in Red One, a Christmas movie from Amazon, The Hollywood Reporter reports. Johnson's role in the film hasn't been revealed yet, but THR reports that he could star as Santa Claus in the holiday movie, which comes from director Jake Kasdan.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
People

Ana de Armas in Talks to Play an Assassin in John Wick SpinoffBallerina (Reports)

Ana de Armas could be twirling her way into the John Wick franchise. The Knives Out star, 33, is in talks to star as the lead in the upcoming John Wick spinoff Ballerina, Deadline reports. The film, which was first reported to be in the works in October 2019, follows "a young female assassin who seeks revenge against the people who killed her family," per Deadline.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
People

People

143K+
Followers
33K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy