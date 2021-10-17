CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
One person hospitalized following single vehicle crash in Columbia

By Ben Fein
 6 days ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

One person was transported to the hospital following a single car crash on College and University just after 3 a.m. Sunday morning.

According to Columbia Fire crews, they received reports of a vehicle crashing, after traveling at a high rate of speed down College Ave.

According to fire officials on scene, the Jeep hit a median before flipping. The driver was taken out of the car on a stretcher.

Officials say the driver was responsive, however no information on their condition is available.

Crews also had no information as to the cause of the crash and could be seen investigating the scene and taking pictures.

