In praise of health care workers who have served heroically on the COVID-19 front lines and got vaccinated readily to protect us all [editorial]

By THE LNP
Lancaster Online
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs of Friday morning, more than 721,000 Americans, including 1,161 Lancaster County residents, had died of COVID-19. As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Colin Evans reported last Tuesday, “Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in Lancaster County sharply increased to 122 over (last) weekend, the highest level since late January, after hovering around 100 since...

Related
WTAJ

4,496 new COVID cases reported in PA, 71.1% of residents vaccinated Oct. 22

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reports 13.5 million vaccine doses have been administered in Pennsylvania. 71.1% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. 4,496 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported since Thursday, bringing state totals to 1,530,309 known cases since the start of the pandemic. 88 new deaths were identified […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Cleveland.com

Hospitals seek to protect the health of all in requiring COVID vaccines for transplants

In regard to the Oct. 12 article, “Clinic and UH: No vaccine, no organ transplant,” it’s important to remember that all hospitals are working for the greater health of the public. In the heartbreaking case where Deb Ganim’s husband desperately needs a kidney transplant, all the donor, Susan George, has to do is get a COVID-19 vaccine by Nov. 1. But she says she won’t, telling 3News she has “reasons -- medical, religious, and also freedom.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This, Starting Oct. 29

The worst of the pandemic seemed to be behind us when COVID vaccines were first introduced in the U.S. But over the past year, the battle against the disease has continued. A new, fast-spreading variant hit the country at the same time vaccination rates slowed, causing COVID cases, hospitalizations, and deaths to skyrocket back up over the summer. As a result, many U.S. officials have introduced COVID vaccine mandates to help keep citizens safe. In several major cities, including New York City, proof of vaccination is required just to enter most indoor spaces, and various companies have started to require vaccinations for employees, aided by orders from President Joe Biden. Soon, a new vaccine policy will affect hundreds of thousands of people, and it goes into effect in just a few days.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
boreal.org

Nearly 200 state health care workers withdraw COVID-19 vaccine mandate lawsuits

Nearly 200 Minnesota health care workers voluntarily withdrew their federal lawsuits over COVID-19 vaccine mandates, according to court documents filed Tuesday, Oct. 19. The lawsuit was filed on Sept. 27 in U.S. District Court. Defendants included federal officials and organizations, plus about 20 Minnesota health care providers. The 187 health...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Baltimore Sun

Maryland directs doctors, pharmacists to follow expanded rules for coronavirus vaccine boosters

Maryland health officials and pharmacies say they’re prepared to follow new federal approvals for coronavirus vaccines that will allow more people to get booster shots. Under the new approvals, anyone who received the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines can get a booster shot after six months if they are 65 or older or if they are 18 and older living in long-term care settings, ...
MARYLAND STATE
Daily Herald

Pritzker orders COVID-19 vaccines for day care workers

Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued an executive order today mandating COVID-19 vaccines for all day care providers. The edict, he said, affects roughly 55,000 workers in the state. Day care employees will have to show proof of vaccination or be required to get tested once a week. "By extending vaccine-or-test requirements...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Fordham Observer

Vaccine Patent Protections and the Hypocrisy of US Health Care

This past May, President Joe Biden announced that his administration would support overriding the American-made COVID-19 vaccine patent protections in order to more effectively combat the global pandemic. Overriding patent protections would allow international manufacturers and governments to learn the development and distribution methods that have enabled Pfizer and Moderna...
INDUSTRY
Sierra Sun

Tahoe Forest Hospital received positive response to mandatory vaccines for health care workers; COVID-19 hospitalizations on the downturn

Tahoe Forest Health System’s health sector had a 94% vaccination rate as of Tuesday. It reached that milestone after the COVID-19 vaccine became mandatory for health care workers in California. “We had a very positive response,” said Judy Newland, the hospital district’s chief operating officer. Health care workers are also...
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
CBS Boston

As Pediatricians Prepare To Give COVID Vaccine To Kids 5-To-11, Some Doctors Say Review The Data First

BOSTON (CBS) – Within a few weeks, the Centers for Disease Control and the Food and Drug Administration is expected to approve vaccines for kids ages 5-11. The White House said it’s planning to make the process as easy as possible on children, including giving pediatricians access to the shots. While some are getting ready, other pediatricians said they want to see the data. Dr. Robyn Riseberg does her best to make kids comfortable. “Can you smile,” she says to a young patient. “Can you give me a high five? Good job!” Comfort, said Riseberg, a pediatrician based in Boston’s South End, is...
BOSTON, MA
healththoroughfare.com

Illinois Licensed Day Care Workers Have To Get The Covid Vaccine

It’s been revealed that the Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker issues an executive order on Friday requiring all licensed daycare workers to get the covid vaccine or to submit to regular testing. The Hill online publication notes that the licensed daycare center workers will be required to get the first covid...
ILLINOIS STATE
Chicago Tribune

Illinois hospital systems losing hundreds of workers because of COVID-19 vaccine mandates

Some Illinois hospital systems are losing hundreds of employees as deadlines loom for health care workers to get COVID-19 vaccines — even as most workers have agreed to get the shots. Gov. J.B. Pritzker set a deadline of Sept. 19 for all Illinois health care workers to get their first shots, with their second shots due within 30 days, which would have been Oct. 19, at the latest. Those who ...
ILLINOIS STATE
Florida Phoenix

Nurses with burnout: ‘Many … have gotten sick, some have died, and all of us are exhausted’

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Nurses and other front-line health care workers across the state and nation are feeling overwhelmed and stressed out as the COVID-19 pandemic continues — raising concerns that workers will continue to leave the field, causing nurse shortages in Florida. Overall, unprecedented levels of stress have stricken all health care workers, from licensed practical nurses and […] The post Nurses with burnout: ‘Many … have gotten sick, some have died, and all of us are exhausted’ appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
PUBLIC HEALTH
abccolumbia.com

Governor McMaster reacts to warning from federal officials about COVID-19 rules to protect health care workers

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Governor Henry McMaster called a recent warning from federal officials about the state’s COVID-19 workplace standards a “preemptive strike.” The governor says he instructed LLR Director Emily Farr to prepare for a “vigorous and lengthy legal fight.”. This comes after the Biden administration threatened to revoke the...
COLUMBIA, SC
