CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

God calls us to protect our world [column]

Lancaster Online
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs colleagues at Messiah University, we share a core belief that God created our world and that our call as humans is to practice a responsibility to that created order. This idea of creation care teaches that there should be no separation between caring for God's world and caring for the...

lancasteronline.com

Comments / 4

Related
elizabethton.com

God’s word prepares us for whatever comes into our lives

Dear Rev. Graham: I’ve always heard that we should store up our treasures in Heaven. I’ve also heard that when we die we can’t take anything with us, so what does this mean? — S.T. Dear S.T.: As an old man was dying, he told his grandson, “I don’t know...
RELIGION
Petoskey News-Review

Opinion: God calls on us to unite

It is that time of year where creation is showing off her explosion of color as the trees are turning to their autumn feast of colors. One does not need to travel very far from our area to see the wonderment of the season blazing for us. Then will come the time for homeowners and landscapers will grab rake in hand to gather the different leaves as they fall upon our earth and yards. As a cross country runner in high school and college, I loved running through on the paths that would take me through those wonderful trees; there is a love in creation that I still rejoice and revel in, even though my running days are long behind me.
GAYLORD, MI
Commonwealth Journal

Our God is woke

Woke has become the latest dernier cri in the arena of political and social push and pull. It crept into the vernacular of social discourse in 1962. An article in the New York Times Magazine by African American novelist William Melvin Kelly introduced it. White Beatniks, an anachronism in today's identities, were appropriating Black Culture; the essay was titled, "If You're Woke You Dig it." The origins of the term had nothing to do with today's identity.
RELIGION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
Reading Eagle

It’s time for Boomers to make a BOOM! [column]

It’s time for the Baby Boomers to live up to their name and create a BOOM! No one in good conscience can say our country is on a path to create the next “Greatest Generation.” The heroes of Word War II and the families that stepped up in their absence raising families and filling the factories symbolize what it truly means to be American. The values of duty, honor and country were talked about and instilled across every kitchen table, congregation and classroom.
ECONOMY
Lancaster Online

Human trafficking is in our backyards [column]

Growing up as a girl, I realized very quickly that I had to be constantly aware of my surroundings when I was alone, walking at night or in any vulnerable position. Personally, I have a travel-size can of pepper spray, provided by my parents, that I take with me when I go to different places. Thankfully, I have not had to use it, but there have definitely been moments where it has crossed my mind. This is not something that a teenage girl should be worrying about but, sadly, it is the reality of our world.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Pratt: God leaves us free to choose our path

Temper tantrums by any other name are more acceptable, I note as I observe how we express our frustration and anger in a variety of ways today. Just reading newspaper reports of political maneuverings reveal that tantrums occur with even more frequency as communication spreads. In short, we have more...
RELIGION
Lancaster Online

Say a prayer for America (letter)

Anyone who watched President Joe Biden on CNN during the town hall Thursday should say a prayer for our country. After watching, I believe we really need it.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenhouse Gas#Drought#Green Economy#Messiah University#Pennsylvanians
Lancaster Online

The story of one man's lifetime of service [column]

Former Lancaster native Ronald Cary Burger would have resisted the notion that he was a health care hero. But how else could you describe someone who spent months in New York City after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, supporting injured and ill first responders in the grim aftermath of that national tragedy?
LANCASTER, PA
Lancaster Online

Life through the lens of a disability [column]

Some people who live with disabilities, either mental or physical, experience limits on different activities and skills. Disability is rarely ever talked about, and a lot of what is talked about can be very negative. Some disabilities go so unnoticed that it can actually put people with disabilities in harm. People can be so quick to judge it. We need to help prevent putting people in these situations within our society.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Lancaster Online

Better treatment for livestock, dogs (letter)

I went by a couple of smaller farms recently and saw sheep sitting in a meadow. I didn't see any water for them, nor did they have any kind of shelter to get into should it storm. With the colder temperatures upon us, they need shelter. They need to be...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Calls for state of emergency to be declared in California over shipping crisis

The head of the California Trucking Association has said that a state of emergency should be declared in California over the chaos at the ports."I think we are in a situation in California where a state of emergency related to the ports is certainly something that should be considered," Shawn Yadon, the CEO of the California Trucking Association told Fox News.The clogged ports are being caused by global supply issues, a surge in demand for goods for the holiday season, and local labour shortages of dockworkers and truck drivers. The trucking industry is in need of an estimated 80,000 drivers, Chris...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Reading Eagle

Office Hours: Mandating vaccines in the workplace [Column]

WARNING: Today’s lesson is an unapologetic campaign in favor of mandating vaccines in the workplace. As of Aug. 3, 36 national companies have mandated vaccines for employees, from fast food, to high-tech, to entertainment to transportation giants. Some companies are even requiring customers to be vaccinated like food establishments such as Union Square Hospitality Group, which operates restaurants in New York City and Washington, D.C., according to NBC News.
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Report: US must do more as worsening climate fuels migration

Worsening climate change requires that the United States do much more to track, ease and manage flows of refugees fleeing natural disasters, the Biden administration said Thursday in what it billed as the federal government's first deep look at the problem. The report recommends a range of steps: doing more to monitor for floods or other disasters likely to create climate refugees, targeting U.S. aid that can allow people to ride out droughts or storms in their own countries, and examining legal protections for refugees driven from their countries partly because of worsening climate.It also urges creation of a...
IMMIGRATION
Arizona Mirror

If Black lives truly matter, then climate action must be taken immediately

Recent wildfires in Arizona and other western states are a reminder that Black communities are on the front lines of the climate crisis. A study by the University of Washington and the Nature Conservancy on wildfires concluded that Black, Hispanic, and Indigenous communities experience a 50% greater vulnerability to wildfires than other communities. This increased vulnerability […] The post If Black lives truly matter, then climate action must be taken immediately appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
PHOENIX, AZ
Lancaster Online

Police chief: Funding early care and education benefits our community [column]

As a police chief, I am always interested in interventions that can improve the lives of those in our community and ultimately lead to fewer incidences of crime. High-quality early care and education programs are some of these critical, proactive investments because the path children are set upon in their earliest years can make a huge difference in their life trajectories, especially for children from families with low incomes.
KIDS
The Guardian

My mum the nun: why my socialite mother joined a monastery aged 61

It was like a beehive. A buzzing mass of 800 guests gathered around the queen, their larder of honey replaced by shrimp croquettes and caviar. It was 32 years ago when my mother, Ann Russell Miller, threw a combination 61st birthday and bon voyage party in the grand ballroom of a San Francisco hotel. Above her floated a balloon, tied to her wrist and emblazoned with the phrase: “Here I am.” She manoeuvred about, dressed elegantly in sparkling black. Her makeup was flawlessly applied, her hair expertly coiffed, her shoes chosen from hundreds of exquisite pairs. But this was her last formal outfit. She would never wear makeup again. The following day her hair would be shorn close to her scalp and forever hidden under a veil. For the next three decades she would wear the simple brown habit, with sandals or work shoes, befitting her new life as a cloistered nun.
RELIGION
EatThis

If You Bought These Popular Snacks, Don't Eat Them, USDA Warns

Your choice of snack foods likely comes down to a few determining factors: What you're hungry for, how much you want to spend, and your specific nutritional or dietary needs and preferences. However, if you regularly eat pork rinds, it might be a good idea to question whether or not your snack of choice is safe to eat, too.
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy