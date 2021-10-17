God calls us to protect our world [column]

It is that time of year where creation is showing off her explosion of color as the trees are turning to their autumn feast of colors. One does not need to travel very far from our area to see the wonderment of the season blazing for us. Then will come the time for homeowners and landscapers will grab rake in hand to gather the different leaves as they fall upon our earth and yards. As a cross country runner in high school and college, I loved running through on the paths that would take me through those wonderful trees; there is a love in creation that I still rejoice and revel in, even though my running days are long behind me.

GAYLORD, MI ・ 12 DAYS AGO