It is difficult to imagine two presidencies more different in priorities, tone, and legacy than those of Barack Obama and Donald Trump. One of the few things both men had in common, though, was their shared goal of lowering prescription drug costs and their failure to achieve it. While the passage of the Affordable Care Act remains one of Obama’s signature accomplishments—under the law, the uninsured rate reached a record low of 9 percent—Democrats never got enough votes on legislation to lower medication prices, such as by allowing the government to negotiate with drug companies.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO