For those of you who aren’t old enough to remember the 1960s, this was the decade that saw the world’s first female prime minister, Apollo 11 landing people on the moon, and the abolition of the death penalty.It was also the decade that the UK introduced its drink driving limit of 80mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood – another cause for celebration at the time. However, since then, our drink driving limit has remained exactly the same, making it rather outdated by current standards. You might surmise that it hasn’t changed because it’s been a resounding success in reducing...

