Public Health

Nine new cases of COVID-19 on Kaua‘i Saturday

By The Garden Island
Thegardenisland.com
 6 days ago

LIHU‘E — Saturday, the state Department of Health Kaua‘i District Health Office reported nine new cases of COVID-19 on Kaua‘i, all residents, one child and eight adults. All nine cases are considered community-acquired. Five of the community-acquired infections are close contacts of a previously announced case or tied to...

www.thegardenisland.com

