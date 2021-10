This eight-foot-long shark is one of the most-common sharks in Hawai‘i but is rarely seen by divers or swimmers. This is a deep-water species that normally lives offshore in deep blue water, but near the islands of Ni‘ihau and Lehua divers see them often in shallow water. The sandbar shark is easy to recognize by its large, pointed, first dorsal fin that is far up on its body, which makes it look like a military fighter jet when it zooms by in the deep blue water.

WILDLIFE ・ 13 DAYS AGO