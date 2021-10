To make her 6 a.m. shift at Dunkin’ Donuts, the young immigrant from Nepal — just 4 feet, 10 inches tall and 96 pounds — made sure to be waiting for the 5:35 bus. She did so the morning of Oct. 6, 2017, walking from her home in Gaithersburg and taking a spot near a man she’d never seen before.

