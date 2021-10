Artificial Christmas trees have come a long way. These days, they’re a lot more realistic, easier to put together, and beautifully lit with just the right number of lights. You can find trees designed to emulate the complexities of over 150 different varieties spotted in nature—down to the needle shape and coloring. And while there are a host of creative options to choose from, there’s something to be said for a tree that comes close to the real deal.

