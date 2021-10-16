CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diets that ‘trick’ the body may offer protection against poor eating habits

By Brittany A. Roston
Researchers with the University of California have found that diets mimicking fasting offer health benefits in mice, at least when followed regularly on five-day cycles. The faux fasting diet helped counteract the health impact of the high-calorie and high-fat diet fed to the mice, which were split into three groups and studied for more than two years.

Fasting, once a common activity among the religious, has entered the mainstream as a diet and lifestyle trend for those seeking weight loss, improved insulin resistance, longer lifespans, and other purported benefits. Whereas religious dieting often involves abstaining from food and possibly water for multiple days, dieters and lifestyle hackers tend to participate in intermittent fasting.

Intermittent fasting typically involves avoiding all food and, usually, beverages that contain calories for a certain block of time every day; this could, for example, involve only eating one meal a day or limiting all of one’s meals to a six-hour period of time. We’ve seen some studies pop up that look into fast-like diets that essentially ‘trick’ the body into a fasting state without entirely eliminating food.

That faux fasting protocol is the subject of the new study, which refers to it as a fasting-mimicking diet (FMD) that involves eating a low amount of calories five days a week followed by two days of normal eating. One group of mice was fed a high-fat and high-calorie diet until they became overweight and developed health problems as a result. A second group was fed the same high-fat diet for four weeks but then put on the five-day fasting-mimicking low-calorie diet.

That cyclical dietary intervention, though mild in the grand scheme of things, was enough to trigger the return of normal body weight, cholesterol, and blood pressure levels in the second group of mice. That same group also had the same lifespan as the third group of mice, which were fed a normal, consistent, and healthy diet.

The study’s senior author Valter Longo explained:

The study indicates that it’s possible for mice to eat a relatively bad diet that is counterbalanced by five days of a fasting-mimicking diet. Our major discovery is that intervening with this diet made their hearts more resilient and better functioning than the mice who only ate a high-fat, high-calorie diet.

SlashGear

Researchers say specific amino acid combo may protect against dementia

A specific combination of essential amino acids may help protect against the development of dementia, according to a new study from Japanese researchers with the National Institute for Quantum Sciences and Technology. Key to the research is protein and the role it plays in brain health, among other things, with the researchers noting that low protein diets sped up the rate of brain degeneration in mice.
SlashGear

Scientists accidentally develop powerful rheumatoid arthritis vaccine

In an attempt to discover whether a particular protein is a trigger for rheumatoid arthritis, scientists with the University of Toledo accidentally discovered a vaccine against the painful autoimmune disease. The protein-based vaccine was found to generate a fast, strong, and long-lasting immune system response that offers protection from the disease.
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin Linked To Doubling Weight Loss

Up to 50 percent of people may have a deficiency in this vitamin. Taking vitamin D supplements can boost weight loss, help shed belly fat and control blood sugar levels, research finds. Previous studies have shown that people who are dieting lose 20 pounds more when they have high vitamin...
shefinds

This Is The One Canned Food You Should Stop Buying Immediately (It’s Loaded With Saturated Fat!)

Did you know that heart disease is the leading cause of death for people in the United States? Things like high cholesterol, obesity, and high blood pressure are all things that can put you at greater risk for having heart disease later in life. And on top of that, the traditional American lifestyle already leaves you susceptible. Between the high rates of obesity and the amount of sugars and preservatives in our food, it’s important to be proactive by leading a lifestyle that promotes heart health. That starts with your diet—knowing what you’re putting into your body and the effect it has on you is crucial.
FIRST For Women

Taking Too Much of This Common Vitamin Could Damage Your Thyroid and Cause Kidney Stones

Vitamin C is a vital nutrient for proper immune and brain health, but people use it for all sorts of reasons. Some to boost collagen production, others swear by it for preventing or treating the common cold (though this isn’t supported by research). While you can never eat too many oranges, there are a few important things you should know about vitamin C in supplement form, and how overdoing it could negatively affect your health.
Woman's World

Eating Too Much of This Type of Food May Cause Hair Loss

Most of us are already familiar with the idea of healthy and unhealthy fats. Healthy fats such as avocado, olive oil, and salmon are linked to numerous health benefits, from better heart health to a stronger immune system. Unhealthy fats, including fat from red meat and fried foods, are associated with an increased risk of heart disease and certain cancers. Now, research suggests that a diet high in unhealthy fats may also be linked to hair loss.
EatThis

The Worst Side Effect of Not Eating Bread, New Study Suggests

It may seem a little tricky at times to find healthy bread options that please your palate. However, if you're not eating enough bread, then you also might not be getting the proper amount of refined grains and, in turn, enough nutrients, according to a study published by Frontiers in Nutrition.
EatThis

The #1 Worst Eating Habit That Ages You Faster, Says Expert

We all age—there's no stopping it. Despite our best efforts to make ourselves look young and stay youthful, our bodies will start to wrinkle and grow grey hairs and our brains will (hopefully) be all the wiser over the years. Nevertheless, there are ways some of our actions on this earth can result in adding even more years to our lives, including what we eat. This is why it's important to eliminate any terrible eating habits that can age you faster, like regularly eating ultra-processed foods.
Woman's World

This Tasty Bread Is Better Than Wheat if You Want to Lose Weight and Shed Body Fat

A life without carbs is one that’s hard to imagine, especially if you’re a bread lover like me always reaching for another slice. Luckily, in recent years we’ve learned that bread is not the enemy, if you’re opting for the brown variety. Wheat has long been the go-to alternative to white bread, but we just learned there’s an even healthier option that reigns supreme. New research reveals that rye-based foods including bread are a better choice for weight loss than those made with refined wheat.
SheFinds

This Is Actually The Worst Canned Food Health Experts Say You Should Stop Eating Because It Causes Discomfort And Bloating

Although it can be a normal part of digestion, bloating can be frustrating, especially when it happens regularly. Beyond hurting your confidence, it can be accompanied by a number of digestive symptoms, most commonly an uncomfortable feeling of fullness. If you experience chronic bloating, it could be a sign that something in your digestive tract has gone awry—if you notice bloating more than normal, it is important to look closely at your lifestyle and get to the root cause.
Woman's World

The Best Fruits to Eat If You Have Diabetes or High Blood Sugar

If you have diabetes, finding a sweet treat that’s safe to eat might feel impossible. We all know that it’s best to avoid cookies and pastries, which can cause a big spike in blood sugar. But if you discount fruit as well, you may rob yourself of powerful nutrients that provide excellent health benefits. Some fruits, like citrus and berries, may even help stabilize your blood glucose levels.
EatThis

One Major Effect of Eating Beets, Says Science

Beets are most commonly known for their bright red coloring and earthy flavors, but they pack more of a nutritional punch than some people may realize. In a 2019 issue of Critical Reviews of Food Science and Nutrition, researchers argued for incorporating more beets into people's daily diet due to their affordability, accessibility, and long list of health benefits.
EatThis

The #1 Worst Supplement You Can Take, Says Dietitian

Browsing the supplement aisle at your local drugstore or supermarket can feel overwhelming. In front of you are countless supplements claiming to provide everything from better heart health to improved cognitive function to weight loss. And while some supplements do deliver on their promises, many fall short. Worse yet, some could do more harm than good.
EatThis

Eating at This Time of Day Lowers Your Risk of Type 2 Diabetes, Study Says

If you're a late riser or you regularly eat your first meal of the day in the late morning (or skip it altogether), you may want to reconsider your breakfast-eating habits. A new study suggests that eating breakfast on the early side may reduce your risk for developing type 2 diabetes and other disorders of metabolism. The practice could even help you avoid a related diabetes risk factor: being overweight.
