CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

Saudi Arabia to allow sports fans to attend full-capacity events

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IBffq_0cTpVSHY00

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's sports fans will be allowed to attend full-capacity events at all stadiums and other sports facilities starting on Sunday, the country's ministry of sports announced in a statement on Saturday.

Stadiums and other sports facilities will limit entry to fans who have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine approved by the kingdom, the ministry said.

On Friday, the interior ministry said Saudi Arabia would ease COVID-19 curbs beginning on Sunday, the interior ministry said on Friday, in response to a sharp drop in the daily number of infections and what it characterized as a considerable development in vaccinations.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
ftnnews.com

UNWTO and NEOM Think Future of Saudi Arabia Tourism

UNWTO and NEOM have partnered for a new initiative focused on the future of tourism in Saudi Arabia. The ‘Tourism Experiences of the Future’ challenge will source innovative ideas and disruptive business models related to the tourism needs of the future, in line with growing demand for new experiences. All proposals must be aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals and should include the introduction or adaptation of digital and technological elements, as well as being focused at least one of the following areas:
MIDDLE EAST
101 WIXX

Saudi Arabia, world’s biggest oil exporter, to unveil green goals

RIYADH (Reuters) – Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia, one of the world’s biggest polluters, will detail its plans to address climate change at an environment event on Saturday. The Saudi Green Initiative, first announced in March, comes ahead of the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties, or COP26,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Saudi Arabia says it hopes situation stabilises in Lebanon

CAIRO, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia has followed events in Lebanon with interest and hopes the situation stabilises as soon as possible, its foreign ministry said in a statement on Friday. Tension over an investigation into a massive blast last year in Beirut developed into the worst street violence...
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Facilities#Ministry Of Sports#The Interior Ministry
OilPrice.com

Saudi Arabia Looks To Attract Tourists With ‘Epic’ Offshore Rig Thrills

Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund (PIF), unveiled this weekend its latest project to attract tourists to the country by offering “epic adventures” in a park, THE RIG, inspired by offshore oil platforms. The new tourism project, to be located in the Arabian Gulf, is part of...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Indian airline stocks soar as government allows full flight capacity

BENGALURU, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Shares of Indian airline operators jumped on Wednesday after the country's civil aviation ministry allowed domestic flights to fly at full capacity from Oct. 18, lifting pandemic-led restrictions ahead of the festive season. InterGlobe Aviation (INGL.NS), which runs India's largest airline IndiGo, and SpiceJet Ltd...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Middle East
Country
Saudi Arabia
NewsBreak
Sports
Reuters

Saudi push on company headquarters showing success, says official

RIYADH, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's push for firms to set up regional headquarters in Riyadh is proving successful and is not aimed at dismantling corporate operations elsewhere, a senior Saudi official said. The world's top oil exporter and largest Arab economy has given foreign firms until the end...
MIDDLE EAST
Shropshire Star

Major oil producer Saudi Arabia announces net-zero target by 2060

The announcement was made by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Saudi Arabia has announced it aims to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2060, joining more than 100 countries in a global effort to curb man-made climate change. The announcement from one of the world’s largest oil producers was made...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

India allows domestic flights to fly at full capacity

BENGALURU, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Domestic flights in India will fly at full capacity from Oct. 18, India's civil aviation ministry said on Tuesday, as it lifted one of the major restrictions on the industry since the onset of the pandemic 18 months ago. The government's move ahead of the...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Saudi Arabia: World’s top oil exporter targets net-zero emissions by 2060

Saudi Arabia's crown prince said on Saturday that the world's top oil exporter aims to reach net zero emissions of greenhouse gases – mostly produced by burning fossil fuels – by 2060, 10 years later than the US.He also said it would double the emissions cuts it plans to achieve by 2030.Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and his energy minister said Saudi Arabia would tackle climate change, but also stressed the continued importance of hydrocarbons and said it would continue to ensure oil market stability.They were speaking at the Saudi Green Initiative (SGI) ahead of Cop26, the UN climate...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

‘Ask me anything’ about the current realities of Iraq and Syria hosted live by Middle East expert Bel Trew

One of the main demands of Iraq’s “Tishreen Uprising” against endemic corruption, rising unemployment, and the power wielded by the country’s myriad armed factions, was early elections, which have just taken place.The official results have yet to be officially declared but parties (some with affiliated armed wings) that have performed badly have already vowed to contest the outcome of the vote, sparking fears of further conflict and violence in the future. Activists behind Iraq’s uprising which started in October 2019, fear the new parliament will bring much needed reforms, joblessness rates are still soaring, infrastructure crumbling.Meanwhile in neighbouring Syria where...
MIDDLE EAST
WashingtonExaminer

Why do the Russian and Chinese governments want Americans to dislike immigrants?

There is a widespread belief that foreign governments and organizations occasionally meddle or attempt to meddle in U.S. elections. The Pew Research Center found that 75 percent of Americans believed it somewhat likely or very likely that Russia or another foreign government would attempt to influence the 2020 election. Respondent interpretations of the word “influence” substantially affect how we should understand this survey. If respondents interpret “influence” as “attempt to affect the outcome,” then most people should answer “very likely.” The outcome of the U.S. election impacts every country in the world, so all countries will naturally attempt to exert some influence if they can. On the other hand, many respondents will likely interpret “influence” to mean an organized attempt by a nefarious foreign government to change the outcome of the election. As committed skeptics of most surveys, we find these semantic suspicions difficult to shake when interpreting Pew’s findings. That said, some suspicions of foreign government influence on Americans are based on evidence that China and Russia have adapted Cold War‐era tactics such as “active measures” to rile up Americans on certain contentious political issues.
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Putin orders Russian workers to stay home for a week as he slams his own relatives for refusing to take the covid vaccine - as the country battles record deaths amid measly 32% jab uptake

Vladimir Putin has ordered all Russian workers to stay home for a week as he slammed the public - including his own relatives - for its vaccine hesitancy. The Kremlin reported a consecutive record daily Covid toll with 1,028 deaths on Wednesday, bringing its total fatalities to 226,353 - by far the highest in Europe.
PUBLIC HEALTH
theedgemarkets.com

More than 80 countries voice support to China amid US and a few Western countries smearing at UN session — Global Times

(Oct 22): More than 80 countries voiced their support to China for developing its own pattern for human rights development and opposed politicizing human rights issues to suppress other countries at the 76th session of UN General Assembly on Thursday while the US and a few Western countries started a new round of attacks on China over topics of its Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Xizang (Tibet) regions, Global Times reported.
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Reuters

207K+
Followers
227K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy