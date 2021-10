Raheem Sterling has opened the door to a move away from Manchester City with a move to Europe potentially on the cards for the England international. Sterling has struggled for regular minutes under Pep Guardiola in recent months, starting only around half of City's games in all competitions. He has long been coveted by clubs around Europe and has previously been linked with Real Madrid, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain. Whether any potential suitors would be able to finance a move remains to be seen but pressure will be on the Premier League champions to make a decision over the future of a player who is out of contract in the summer of 2023.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 9 DAYS AGO