Fans of John Lithgow may not get to see his face in his latest role. However, hearing his signature voice in James Patterson and Duane Swierczynski’s Audible Original drama The Guilty contributes to a highly immersive audio experience. The actor voices the reclusive, wildly successful writer Osmond Box, performing alongside Bryce Dallas Howard, Aldis Hodge, Corey Stoll, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Stephen DeRosa, Julie White, Danny Burstein and Peter Gallagher. “There were so many elements there that appealed to me. James Patterson for one thing — the fact that Audible had invited him to experiment with audio drama, something that I’ve been doing...

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO