Poet-dentist finds encouragement, friendship and ‘transcendent beauty’ on Shelter Island

On the fourteenth of March this year, a tortoise appeared in my life. Judging by the manner in which my dogs were barking, I knew there was a creature in the garden. I didn’t expect a tortoise. I hadn’t dreamt about one or included one on my wish list. But there it was. At first, I didn’t know if it was a terrapin or a tortoise. A visit to my neighbor’s pond made it clear to me that this testudine was not interested in swimming. I left it there though, near the pond, overnight. I promised myself that if it would be in the same place the following morning I would bring it back home. And it was! Since that day I have carried out much research, both online and offline. I have spent hours studying this tortoise to learn more about it. There were moments I wanted to set it free, but experts advised me against that. This species doesn’t occur in the wild where I live.

PASADENA, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO