A victim of an Alaskan serial killer has finally been identified after almost 40 years thanks genetic genealogy and a DNA match. Robin Pelky, who was 19 at the time, was killed by Robert Hansen, known as the "Butcher Baker," in the early 1980s. For 37 years, she was only known as "Horseshoe Harriet," one of a dozen or so of Hansen’s victims.

ALASKA STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO