No. 7 St. Ignatius counters St. Xavier, 28-21, behind Marty Lenehan and resilient defense: Inside the numbers, see how it happened

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Thoughts from Ohio State’s game at Indiana on Saturday, with the Buckeyes leading 44-7. * Don’t think I’m alone on this, but C.J. Stroud probably made his best throw of the season in the first half, feathering a 32-yard pass to Jaxon Smith-Njigba over two linebackers and in front of a safety. Early in the year, Stroud wouldn’t have tried a throw like that over the middle, but now he’s taking it with confidence and touch.

INDIANA STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO