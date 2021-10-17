CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Strongsville, OH

No. 7 St. Ignatius counters St. Xavier, 28-21, behind Marty Lenehan and resilient defense: Inside the numbers, see how it happened

By Matt Goul, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio — A year ago, St. Xavier put 62 points on St. Ignatius as it began its...

www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Check out cleveland.com High School Football Top 25 Roundup for Friday, Oct. 22

CLEVELAND, Ohio — This post has been updated to include a recap or link to every Friday game in the Top 25. The Ohio High School Athletic Association has expanded the playoffs this season as the top 16 teams in each region will qualify for the postseason. The higher-seeded team will host first- and second-round games before neutral sites are used. The playoff schedule will be released on Sunday.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
Strongsville, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Strongsville, OH
Strongsville, OH
Education
Cleveland.com

Ohio State football at Indiana: Live updates

BLOOMINGTON, Indiana — Ohio State football went into a mid-season week off having outscored its last three opponents 177-37. Can the Buckeyes regain that momentum tonight at Indiana? Or will the Hoosiers, who have lost four games to teams ranked in the top 10 at the time, summon the defensive acumen to slow them down?
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#How It Happened#Counters#Bombers#Ohsaa Division
Cleveland.com

Miyan Williams returns, but which Ohio State football players are unavailable at Indiana?

BLOOMINGTON, Indiana — Miyan Williams’ return to active status comes at a crucial time for Ohio State football. After missing the past two games with an unspecified injury, the sophomore did not appear on the status report for Saturday’s game at Indiana. However, backup running backs Master Teague and Marcus Crowley are both listed as unavailable.
INDIANA STATE
Cleveland.com

Ohio State vs. Indiana halftime thoughts as the Buckeyes offense dominates: Doug Lesmerises

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Thoughts from Ohio State’s game at Indiana on Saturday, with the Buckeyes leading 44-7. * Don’t think I’m alone on this, but C.J. Stroud probably made his best throw of the season in the first half, feathering a 32-yard pass to Jaxon Smith-Njigba over two linebackers and in front of a safety. Early in the year, Stroud wouldn’t have tried a throw like that over the middle, but now he’s taking it with confidence and touch.
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
Cleveland.com

Can you name all 31 Browns starting quarterbacks since 1999? Take the quiz

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Case Keenum on Thursday became the 31st quarterback to start for the Cleveland Browns since the franchise rebooted in 1999. Baker Mayfield put the way-too-long list on pause while he made 51 consecutive starts in the regular season plus two more in the playoffs, but his shoulder injury forced him to the sideline when the Browns faced the Broncos.
NFL
Cleveland.com

Browns defensive grades vs. the Broncos: Who was elite, average and replaceable?

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Myles Garrett didn’t lead the Browns in pressures on Thursday, but he did lead the defense in Pro Football Focus grading. Garrett’s 86.0 topped the defense against the Broncos, the fourth game he’s left with a grade over 80 this season. He graded 86.9 in pass rush and finished with five pressures (Jadeveon Clowney had six) to go with his 1.5 sacks.
NFL
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
55K+
Followers
54K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy