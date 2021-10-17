CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patriots fall to Cowboys in OT, 35-29

By By KYLE HIGHTOWER
 12 days ago

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Dak Prescott threw 35-yard touchdown pass to CeeDee Lamb in overtime, and the Dallas Cowboys survived a wild finish to beat New England 35-29 on Sunday, their first win over Bill Belichick’s Patriots.

Dallas hadn’t won at New England since 1987 and was 0-5 against Belichick. The Cowboys (5-1) have won five straight, their longest winning streak since 2016.

The Cowboys led 17-14 entering the fourth quarter, and that’s when the fun began. The teams traded five scores in the period, three in the final 2 1/2 minutes.

New England (2-4) was clinging to a 21-20 lead when sensational Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs intercepted rookie Mac Jones and returned it 42 yards for a touchdown — his seventh pick and second pick-six of the season — to put Dallas ahead 26-20. On the next play from scrimmage, Jones hit Kendrick Bourne for a 75-yard score. Jones hooked up with Jakobi Meyers for the 2-point conversion.

But Prescott led the Cowboys on a 40-yard drive and Greg Zuerlein’s 49-yard field goal sent it to overtime. Dallas ended it after New England punted on its first possession in OT as the Patriots dropped to 0-4 at home for the first time in Belichick’s 22 years as coach.

Prescott finished 35 of 51 for 445 yards, three touchdowns and an interception, but he suffered a calf strain on the game’s final play and will be evaluated Monday. Lamb had nine catches for 149 yards and two scores.

Jones finished 15 of 21 for 229 yards, two touchdowns and that critical interception, and Damien Harris rushed 18 times for 101 yards and a score.

The Patriots, who came in allowing 19.2 points per game, did a decent job keeping Dallas’ second-ranked offense at bay until Prescott broke through in the second half. He hit Lamb for a 1-yard touchdown in the corner of the end zone to make it 17-14 in the third quarter.

Dallas extended its lead on Zuerlein’s 45-yard field goal early in the fourth.

But New England responded, getting into the red zone on a 21-yard run by Damien Harris. Five plays later, Rhamondre Stevenson ran it in from 1 yard out and the Patriots nudged back in front.

Dallas had a chance to retake the lead before Diggs’ interception, but Zuerlein’s 51-yard field goal attempt missed wide left with 2:47 remaining.

New England got the ball first in overtime and picked up one first down, but Jones’ pass on third and 3 was incomplete, the Patriots punted and they didn’t get the ball back.

Prescott led the Cowboys 80 yards in seven plays, ending the game when he faked a handoff, rolled right and found a wide-open Lamb, who waltzed into the end zone.

SLOPPY START

Penalties and turnovers negated touchdowns by both teams in the first half.

Trailing 14-7, Dallas had a 44-yard pass to Cedrick Wilson nullified by a penalty on left tackle Tyron Smith for illegal use of the hands.

It was one of five infractions on Dallas in the first quarter, costing the team 56 yards.

The Cowboys still managed to drive to the Patriots 16 before a pass intended for Wilson was tipped by Justin Bethel and intercepted in the end zone by Kyle Dugger.

The Patriots appeared to add to their lead in the second quarter on a 25-yard TD pass from Jones to Meyers, but that was taken off the scoreboard by their first penalty of the day, a hold on left guard James Ferentz.

New England gave it away on the next play when defensive end Randy Gregory blew past right tackle Yodny Cajuste and knocked the ball free when he sacked Jones from behind. Chauncey Golston recovered for the Cowboys, leading to a 30-yard field goal that put Dallas ahead 14-10.

New England was attempting its first punt of the day on its next possession when Luke Gifford broke through to block the kick and recover it at the Patriots 17.

The Cowboys drove to the 1, where they attempted a fourth-down sneak by Prescott. Officials ruled the play a touchdown on the field, but a review showed the ball was knocked free by linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley and recovered by the Patriots before it crossed the goal line.

INJURIES

Cowboys: CB Maurice Canady was evaluated for a concussion in the second quarter after a collision on a kickoff. … LT Tyron Smith left in the third quarter with an ankle issue.

Patriots: S Adrian Phillips left in the first quarter with a foot injury. … CB Jonathan Jones exited in the first quarter with a rib injury. … LBs Christian Barmore (shoulder) and Chase Winovich (hamstring) were both sidelined in the third quarter.

MR. DIGGS

Diggs’ pick-six was his league-leading seventh interception of the season and second returned for a touchdown, and he tied the NFL record of six straight games with at least one pick to start a season.

Among those who share the record is late Tom Landry, who coached the Cowboys for their first 29 seasons.

UP NEXT

Patriots: Host the New York Jets next Sunday.

The Game’s on 12!

New England Nation is your source for complete Patriots coverage, getting you ready for every game with exclusive insight and analysis, the latest headlines, and interviews with the players and coaches.

Watch: 11:30 a.m. Sunday on FOX Providence
Kickoff: 1 p.m.
Patriots Wrap: 11:15 p.m. Sunday on WPRI 12

More Patriots Coverage: New England Nation »

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

