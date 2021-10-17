CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Man taken into custody after burglary, tactical situation in Newport News

By Web Staff
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Su4Uv_0cTpUN9M00

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - The Newport News Police Department said a man was arrested without incident after a burglary and tactical situation in the city Sunday morning.

According to police, at about 1:34 a.m., dispatch received a call for a burglary in the 1000 block of 34th Street. Police learned that the male subject involved ran away from the home armed with a firearm after the burglary.

The subject ran back to a residence in the 1000 block of 35th Street, where police made several attempts to have him leave the home. A tactical situation was subsequently called at 3:36 a.m.

At about 7 a.m., officers with the Newport News Police Department Tactical Operations Unit took 36-year-old Samuel Tilley into custody. Tilley has warrants on file for abduction, brandishing and burglary.

If you or someone you know has information in this case that could help police, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

