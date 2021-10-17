What time does Fear the Walking Dead air on AMC?

Like most of the character’s on Fear the Walking Dead, Morgan’s survival story has been one for the books. He watched helplessly as his wife who had turned at the onset of the apocalypse turns his only son after he signaled his mom’s attention hoping that there was some humanity left in her. Sadly that led to his death and Morgan being left to fend for just himself. That was something that no man should have to endure but living in the type of world they are in now such stories have become common. “I don’t die, ” those were the words that Morgan said to Freddie in Season 6 of The Walking Dead as Alexandria prepared to go to war with the Saviors. This seems to be somewhat true because Morgan manages to always survive at the end of every trial. Morgan believes that he was cursed with having to live through this era of Walkers without his son and wife. In the comic books, Morgan’s character dies after getting bit by a Walker when the gates of Alexandria were breached.

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO