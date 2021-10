Toni Nadal, former coach of tennis player Rafael Nadal, declared that 'all his life' he had the "obsession of preparing Rafa for difficulty" with the aim that the man from Manacor "learned to strengthen his character" In the ABC and CEU initiative 'Asking You Questions', Toni Nadal spoke, among other matters, about the training he was doing with Rafa Nadal, his nephew: "For years I made him train on poorly-conditioned tracks and with balls of poor condition.

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO