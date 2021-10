Coming off their third straight loss, the Steelers (1-3) will host the Broncos (3-1) on Sunday, who are just coming off their first loss of the season. Much of the weight of the Steelers winning lands on Ben Roethlisberger’s shoulders. The 39-year-old quarterback hasn’t been clicking with his offense very well this year, resulting in the three losses. Last season, the Steelers started out 11-0, but they can’t quite find the same rhythm this season yet.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO