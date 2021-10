There are plenty of wonderful fall recipes — both sweet and savory — that harness the delicious versatility of the season's most famous gourd; however, a batch of pumpkin butter arguably trumps them all. Why? Because with a jar of sweet, toasty pumpkin butter, you can give virtually any dish a touch of cozy, autumnal flavor. Sure, you can buy a tiny jar of pumpkin butter from specialty markets, but making your own could not be easier. All you need is pumpkin puree (canned is fine!) and a handful of pantry staples to give it a rich, toasty boost. Whether you want to make your pumpkin butter in the slow cooker or with a traditional stovetop method, you're sure to find the perfect recipe for you in our collection of pumpkin butter recipes.

RECIPES ・ 8 DAYS AGO