A condensed oral history of the 2006 NLCS and a Mets team that came so damn close

The old adage around the game of baseball roughly goes that the back of a player’s baseball card will usually help you determine how a player will perform. If one were to take a look at the back of Michael Conforto’s baseball card heading into 2021—imagine, for a moment, that baseball cards included stats like wRC+ and WAR—you would see a player slashing .259/.358/.484 with a career 128 wRC+, an .843 OPS, 118 home runs, 348 runs scored, and a 16.1 fWAR in six seasons. This only makes Conforto’s disappointing 2021 season, one that could be his final go-around with the Mets, all the more confusing.

