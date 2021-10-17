Jaguars vs. Dolphins: What’s your score prediction for Week 6?

The Dolphins rolled out a new offensive line rotation today. Liam Eichenberg at LT, Austin Jackson at LG, Greg Mancz at C, Robert Hunt at RG, and Jesse Davis at RT. Jaylen Waddle was the returner for the opening kickoff as Jakeem Grant is no longer with the team after being traded to the Bears this past week. On the second play of the drive, Jacoby Brissett went deep to Preston Williams who did some toe drag swag along the sideline for 21 yards. A few plays later, Brissett finds Williams for another big play as Williams catches the ball and gets plenty of YAC to setup the offense in the redzone. The Dolphins cannot get into the endzone though and have to settle for a Jason Sanders field goal. It was nice to see the offense finally be aggressive. Score: Dolphins 3 - Buccaneers 0.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO