Our current system concentrates all of the decision-making about how our schools are run in the hands of the mayor, with the opportunity for change only coming up once every four years. That’s a lot of consolidated power in the hands of one person. Should voters not get to have a say in education policy for four years just because their preferred mayoral candidate didn’t win or because they moved to town right after an election?

MONTCLAIR, NJ ・ 5 DAYS AGO