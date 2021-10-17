CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

2 Smart Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2031

By Trevor Jennewine
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 6 days ago
  • Cloudflare makes the internet faster and more secure.
  • Latch provides the technology that powers smart buildings.

The Pareto Principle suggests that 80% of a portfolio's growth will be powered by just 20% of its holdings. In other words, a small number of investments will probably have an outsized impact on your total returns. That makes sense: Stocks can only fall 100%, but they can grow many times over in value, so any well-diversified portfolio is likely to have a few big winners.

Unfortunately, there is no surefire way to spot these monster stocks, but it helps to invest in companies with big market opportunities, strong competitive positions, and healthy top-line growth. Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) and Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) check all three of those boxes.

Here's why both of these stocks could grow many times over in the next decade.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DoYtQ_0cTpSWdP00
Image source: Getty Images.

1. Cloudflare

Cloudflare is a cloud services provider on a mission to build a better internet. Its global network spans 250 cities and interconnects with 9,800 other networks, which positions its technology within 50 milliseconds from 95% of internet users worldwide. In turn, that system allows Cloudflare to make the internet faster and more reliable for its clients.

At the same time, Cloudflare's tremendous scale sets it apart from rivals like Akamai, a legacy content delivery network that (despite having a presence in 4,000 locations) interconnects with just 1,435 other networks. Generally speaking, more interconnections translates into better performance, which means that Cloudflare's network is faster. Ultimately, this means Cloudflare-powered content (e.g. websites, streaming video) loads more quickly, creating a better experience for end-users like you and me.

In addition to external-facing applications, Cloudflare also addresses its clients' internal infrastructure. For instance, Cloudflare for Teams is a zero-trust security platform that allows employees to safely connect to corporate resources (or the open internet) from any device or location. And Cloudflare One builds on that, supplementing zero-trust security with network services, accelerating performance across an organization.

In short, Cloudflare powers digital transformation, and that has been a significant tailwind for the company. During the most recent quarter, its customer base climbed 32% to 126,735, and revenue skyrocketed 53% to $152 million. Cloudflare also posted positive cash from operations of $7.5 million, meaning the company is generating sufficient cash flow to fund its business.

Looking ahead, Cloudflare is well-positioned to maintain that momentum. Management puts its addressable market at $100 billion per year by 2024, and with sales of just $530 million over the past 12 months, the company has captured less than 1% of that figure so far. More importantly, products like Cloudflare One and Cloudflare for Teams should be significant growth drivers as more enterprises lean into trends like cloud computing and remote work.

Cloudflare has a market cap of $52 billion today. But given its strong competitive position and massive market opportunity, I think that figure can grow fivefold over the next 10 years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QStts_0cTpSWdP00
Image source: Getty Images.

2. Latch

Latch specializes in smart lock technology. Its LatchOS operating system powers an array of products, including first-party hardware like door-mounted access controls, intercoms, and delivery assistants, as well as third-party smart home devices like thermostats and light switches. In short, Latch is an end-to-end solution for smart buildings.

Why does that matter? Latch's ecosystem creates value for all parties involved. Residents benefit from convenience, as they can use the Latch mobile app to unlock doors, grant access to visitors, review access history, and control smart home devices. And the company recently launched LatchID, a product that consolidates a person's access permissions -- across apartments, managed garages, office buildings, and rental properties -- into a single account, further streamlining the experience.

On the flip side, Latch's cloud software enables property managers to control access permissions remotely, reducing the need for costly on-site staff. And the premium experience afforded by smart lock technology typically boosts apartment rental rates and reduces maintenance expenses.

More broadly, Latch's expansive ecosystem sets the company apart. The smart building industry is highly fragmented, and unlike Latch, many players either focus on a single aspect of the smart-building experience, or they rely on third-party hardware, forcing clients to stitch together incomplete solutions. That makes Latch's platform very appealing and very sticky. In fact, the company has never lost a single customer.

Latch went public by way of a special purpose acquisition company in June, but for a young business, its financial performance looks impressive. During the second quarter, revenue surged 227% to $9 million, and total bookings (i.e. agreements with not-yet-recognized revenue) jumped 102% to $95.8 million. The company currently operates at a loss, but with $472 million in cash and no long-term debt, Latch can afford to burn cash while it scales up.

More importantly, Latch's cumulative home unit bookings (i.e. all properties powered by Latch technology) represent less than 1% of apartment stock in the U.S., meaning there is plenty of room for future growth. That opportunity is made even larger by Latch's recent expansion into commercial office spaces. That's why I think this stock, which currently has a market cap of just $1.6 billion, can grow fivefold (or more) in the next decade.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

Investing in This ETF Right Now Could Make You a Millionaire Retiree

Broad-market index ETFs can build great wealth over the long run. More focused ETFs may get you to a million dollars faster. You might invest in both kinds of ETFs. Retiring with a million dollars is a good goal. A larger or smaller sum might work well for you, but for many, if not most, of us, a million dollars will go far. If you apply the flawed-but-still-useful 4% rule to it, withdraw 4% of that million dollars in your first year of retirement, and adjust the withdrawal for inflation in each successive year, the money stands a good chance of supporting you for several decades. And that first 4% withdrawal will be... $40,000.
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

2 Stocks That Offer an Easy Path to Wealth Building

Etsy's acquisition of Depop could lead to significant market share gains in apparel. Only 16% of Lululemon's business comes from international sales. One of the easiest ways to build wealth in the stock market is to stick with growing companies that still have enormous room to keep expanding. When considering...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Robinhood Stocks to Buy in October

Robinhood Markets' commission-free trading platform has made buying stocks easily accessible and helped push retail-investor participation to record levels. The platform's highly active and fast-growing user base has market-moving power. Even investors who don't use the company's services are tracking what's hot on Robinhood for a window into what's popular with an increasingly influential category of individual investors.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

Investors don't have to take on huge risks to achieve market-beating returns. If you buy stakes in strong companies with sustainable competitive advantages and give those positions some time to grow, even relatively modest investments can turn into much larger sums. As just one example, Alphabet was already a well-established...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloud Computing#Smart Home Devices#Cloud Software#The Pareto Principle#Ltch#Akamai
The Motley Fool

These Stocks Are Shaping the Future of Technology

Artificial intelligence will boost global GDP by 1.2% by 2030. As an investor, knowledge of the past can help you understand the future. That may sound counterintuitive, but history tends to repeat itself in subtle ways. For instance, innovative technologies have changed the world on dozens of different occasions, acting as catalysts for productivity and economic growth.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Top Stocks to Buy in 2021 and Hold for the Next Decade

Believe it or not, your calendar has now said goodbye to more than three quarters of 2021. Investors have been treated to twists and turns this year, and volatility has recently been the name of the game, but there are also some incredible opportunities still on the table. With that...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

This Bank Stock Has Something Its Rivals Don't

Citizens has more consumer than commercial loans, which is uncommon among large regional banks. It now is building a digital national consumer bank with checking and savings accounts. The goal is to integrate and create digital access for all consumer products, enhancing the ability to cross-sell. Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG),...
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

2 High-Yielding Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for Years

Gilead Sciences and Campbell Soup pay more than 3% in dividends. Their businesses have solid financials that can support these above-average payouts. Gilead could also be an underrated COVID-19 investment based on a recent study. If you're investing in a dividend stock, it's important to balance yield with risk. While...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
The Motley Fool

3 Top E-Commerce Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

E-commerce and cloud computing continue to drive double-digit revenue growth at Amazon. Etsy's leadership makes it the e-commerce site for artisans and unique goods. Same-day shipping has carved out a profitable e-commerce niche for Target. Online selling has long served as a lucrative growth market, so much so that many...
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

1 Reason to Sell Latch and 3 Reasons to Buy

Deferred revenue may indicate actual sales may take a more gradual path higher than previously expected. This is still a fast-growing firm operating in a large industry. Latch has ample cash on balance to advance its ambitions. Shares of recent special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) IPO Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) took a...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Here's My Top Growth Stock to Buy Right Now

Pinterest's top-line growth is firing on all cylinders. Want to multiply your money over the long term? Look no further than growth stocks. These cutting-edge businesses increase revenue and earnings faster than average, making them an ideal means of earning supersize returns. One recent example: Pinterest (NYSE:PINS), which has already skyrocketed around 230% since its IPO in 2019. Let's explore why its unique business model -- and potential acquisition -- could set investors up for even more success.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Creativity Is Optionality: Why This Stock Should Be Held Forever

Using Unity's solutions, creators develop works of art for almost anything you can imagine. Fueled by these creations, Unity's potential customer base is seemingly unlimited. The stock's long-term growth optionality is hard to grasp fully, and that's great for investors. Optionality is defined as "the quality of being available to...
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

3 Reasons This Tech Platform Will Make Investors Richer

Growth has accelerated and management has hinted at more of the same on the horizon. The numbers show that the product is resonating with large accounts. Deals and partnerships are creating a formidable tool that sales teams won’t want to do without. Sales teams have historically relied on experience and...
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

A Pick-and-Shovel Stock for the Booming Digital Transformation

For investors who are uneasy about jumping into complex, fast-growth technology stocks, Accenture (NYSE:ACN) is a familiar name that could be a wise choice. In this video clip from "Beat & Raise," recorded on Sept. 24, Fool.com contributors Neil Patel, Brian Withers, and Demitri Kalogeropoulos discuss Accenture's powerful role in the booming digital ecosystem.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

These 3 Dividend ETFs Are a Retiree's Best Friend

Vanguard's high-yield ETF is a cheap and efficient way to increase dividend yield. ProShares' Dividend Aristocrat ETF is a great way to get stable, growing dividend income. Global X has an international dividend ETF that can supercharge yield without taking on excessive risk. Dividend ETFs are one of the best...
STOCKS
24/7 Wall St.

5 Red-Hot Buy-Rated Stocks Priced Under $10 With Huge Upside

These are five stocks for aggressive investors looking to get share count leverage on companies that have sizable upside potential. While not suited for all investors, they are not penny stocks with absolutely no track record or liquidity, and Wall Street firms do have research coverage.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Reasons to Buy Cardano

Cardano prices have been soaring lately. Can the rally keep its momentum?. The blockchain's economic moat could help keep it ahead of the competition. With prices up over 1,000% (to $2.10) year to date, Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) has had a tremendous run this year. While the cryptocurrency market is notoriously volatile and difficult to predict, the high-flying blockchain may have more room to grow because of its strong economic moat. Let's explore the reasons for Cardano's edge.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
133K+
Followers
63K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy