LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson is off to the slowest start of his eight-year career. Through the first six games, Robinson has 21 catches on 36 targets for 234 yards and a touchdown. That's doesn't even rank in the top 50 in the NFL right now in receiving yards (he's technically ranked No. 73), and it's the fewest receiving yards he has ever had through the first six games, save for the season he tore his ACL and missed 15 games back in 2017. As a rookie with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2014, A-Rob had 311 yards through the first six games, and he had 285 yards through his first six games with the Bears in 2018.

