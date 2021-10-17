CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Ron’s Gone Wrong review – boy meets bot, bot beats bullies

By Simran Hans
The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47dH6L_0cTpSFsI00
Ron's Gone Wrong Photograph: Locksmith Animation/© 2021 20th Century Studios

An asthmatic loner who lives with his eccentric Bulgarian grandmother (Olivia Colman), 13-year-old Barney Pudowski (Jack Dylan Grazer) is yet to crack the code for a successful social life. Enter Ron (Zach Galifianakis), a malfunctioning secondhand B-Bot acquired for his birthday: an iPhone-like device that mines his data to help him make pals. However, Ron is missing the algorithm for friendship (as well as his safety settings), and so the pair set about creating it together.

The debut feature from animation studio Locksmith is cute but familiar: boy meets bot, bot beats bullies, boy and bot become best buds. “It’s Mad Max meets Sesame Street !” reports a newscaster of the playground mutiny inspired by Ron. The film wishes.

Watch a trailer for Ron’s Gone Wrong.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Dune review – Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic gets off to an electrifying start

For years, it seemed that the greatest film ever to come from Frank Herbert’s quasi-biblical 1960s sci-fi novel Dune would be a 2013 documentary about the failure to make a great film out of Herbert’s novel. In Jodorowsky’s Dune, director Frank Pavich documented the Chilean-French maverick’s unhinged (and ultimately abortive) effort to mount a screen adaptation with a projected 14-hour running time, featuring a starring role for Salvador Dalí and a burning giraffe. Really.
MOVIES
The Guardian

The 81 women killed in 28 weeks

People said something had changed with the awful death of Sarah Everard. But the message certainly hasn’t reached the men who rape, harm and kill women. And I can’t see a difference in the government, police, Crown Prosecution Service or the judiciary either. Since Sarah Everard was abducted, raped, murdered...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IndieWire

‘Ron’s Gone Wrong’ Review: Charming, Harmless Film About Making Friends in the Extremely Online Era

The worst thing about “Ron’s Gone Wrong,” the debut feature from Locksmith Animation, is that it came out right under the heels of the superb “The Mitchells vs. the Machines.” Don’t let that stop you from watching this film, however, because even without experimental visuals, this film packs enough heart and ideas about the social connections and friendship in the Extremely Online era to become . Set in a future where an Apple-like tech company dominates so much of our collective consciousness that the latest keynote conference is attended by hundreds of kids chanting about how much they love codes and...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Colman
Person
Jack Dylan Grazer
Person
Zach Galifianakis
thedigitalfix.com

Ron’s Gone Wrong directors on making an animated movie during a pandemic

Ron’s Gone Wrong is the first exciting animated movie from the new studio Locksmith Animation. Boasting an all-star cast including Zach Galifianakis, Jack Dylan Grazer, Olivia Coleman, and Ed Helms, the film is a thoughtful and sweet film about the impact technology has on children while also being a fun kids movie.
MOVIES
Houston Chronicle

'Ron's Gone Wrong' mixes silly slapstick with clever cultural critique

The debut feature from British studio Locksmith Animation, "Ron's Gone Wrong" has plenty of slapstick and potty humor for kids. But adults will also be intrigued by its frequently scathing (albeit somewhat conflicted) critique of consumerism. Barney (voice of Jack Dylan Grazer) is the only kid in his middle school...
MOVIES
6abc

Watch an exclusive clip from new film 'Ron's Gone Wrong'

"Maybe it will be okay," Barney teases in an exclusive clip from the new film "Ron's Gone Wrong." In the clip, socially awkward middle schooler Barney and Rob, a robot who is supposed to be Barney's new "Best Friend out of the Box," head out to recess at Barney's middle school.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bullying#Bot#Mad Max#Friendship#Bulgarian#Iphone#Locksmith
boxofficepro.com

Weekend Box Office Forecast: Dune and Ron’s Gone Wrong

Fans have been clamoring for a modern remake of Frank Herbert’s Dune, the influential 1965 science fiction novel, for thirty-seven years since David Lynch last attempted to bring the story to the big screen. This weekend, domestic audiences will finally be treated to Denis Villeneuve’s vision of the sprawling epic.
MOVIES
Variety

Ryan Gosling in Talks to Play Ken Opposite Margot Robbie’s Barbie in Warner Bros. and Mattel Movie

Margot Robbie’s Barbie has seemingly found her Ken in Ryan Gosling. The two-time Oscar-nominee is in final negotiations to star in the upcoming Warner Bros. and Mattel film, directed by Greta Gerwig, who also co-wrote the script with Noah Baumbach. Robbie also does double duty on the project; in addition to starring as the iconic Mattel doll, she’s producing the movie under her LuckyChap Entertainment banner, which is coming off an Oscar-winning run for last year’s “Promising Young Woman.” Producers on “Barbie” also include LuckyChap’s Tom Ackerley and Josey McNamara; Mattel’s Robbie Brenner and Ynon Kreiz; and David Heyman. Plans to adapt Barbie’s...
MOVIES
Variety

Jake Gyllenhaal and Maggie Gyllenhaal on Sibling Love, ‘Women Filmmaking’ and Remembering Heath Ledger

Maggie Gyllenhaal and Jake Gyllenhaal are not just related by blood anymore. This year, they’re also connected through streaming. The two siblings have both separately become members of the Netflix machine, delivering two very distinct pieces of art this year. As director and producer, Maggie Gyllenhaal takes on the world of a woman, obsessed with the dynamic of a young mother and her daughter, which prompts early memories of her experiences in the psychological drama “The Lost Daughter.” And as actor and producer, Jake Gyllenhaal stars a police dispatcher who receives a shocking 9-1-1 call in the American remake of the...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Movies
ourquadcities.com

At the Movies | “Dune” & “Ron’s Gone Wrong”

It’s time for our weekly look at the movies! As always, Movie Mike is here is discuss last week’s hits and misses and preview the new films coming out this week! This week we have 2 new films: Sci-fi adventure “Dune” and animated film “Ron’s Gone Wrong”. For more Movie...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Dune’ Star Rebecca Ferguson on the Sci-Fi Epic, Timothée Chalamet and Moving Into Leading Roles

In Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune,” Rebecca Ferguson plays Lady Jessica, lover of the world ruler portrayed by Oscar Isaac and matriarch to Timothée Chalamet’s messiah-in-waiting. She is a doting mother who is distracted by the pressures of a royal household, but more importantly, she is  brimming over with a supernatural power that could bring about revolution. That dynamic is not a bad allegory for Ferguson’s career. Having largely served as a second name on the call sheet behind male co-stars in the massive films that pepper her IMDb page, Ferguson has consistently dazzled critics and audiences — emerging as both an anchor...
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Jason Momoa’s Daughter Smiles Wide While His Son Rocks Look-A-Like Long Hair At Bond Premiere — Photos

The ‘No Time To Die’ premiere was a family outing for Jason Momoa, who brought along his son, Nakoa-Wolf, and his daughter, Lola, to the star-studded event. Jason Momoa, 42, was accompanied by two very special guests at the No Time to Die premiere in London on Tuesday, September 28. Their names? Lola and Nakoa-Wolf, Jason’s adorable two children that he proudly posed for photos with on the red carpet to celebrate the latest installment of the James Bond film franchise at the Royal Albert House. The Aquaman star looked dapper in a black and white suit and bowtie as he wrapped both his arms around 14-year-old Lola and 12-year-old Nakoa-Wolf, who also both dressed to impress for the event.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

37K+
Followers
24K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy