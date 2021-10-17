CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Malang Sarr Reflects on Premier League Debut Against Brentford

By Rob Calcutt
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 7 days ago

Chelsea's Malang Sarr has expressed his delight after making his Premier League debut in the 1-0 victory over Brentford on Saturday.

Ben Chilwell scored the only goal of the game on the stroke of half time, but Edouard Mendy's heroics towards the end of the second half were the highlight of the day.

Sarr was a surprise name involved in Thomas Tuchel's starting XI against the fellow west London side, but he impressed throughout the 90 minutes and capped off his first appearance in the top flight with a clean sheet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tpYxc_0cTpSCE700
(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The Frenchman appeared to be elated after the game, saying: "It means a lot, I have been waiting for a long time. I have worked hard for it, I am happy right now.

"I prepare every game like I play. Today the coach gave team, and I was in the squad. I was ready, happy, ready to fight."

Sarr joined the Blues on a free transfer last summer after the expiration of his contract at his previous club Nice.

He spent the 20/21 season on loan at Portuguese outfit Porto, the side Chelsea faced in the quarter-finals of the Champions League last season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HzRWO_0cTpSCE700
(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The 22-year-old had to work hard in the victory over the Bees, with the hosts launching a wave of attacks towards the latter stages of the second half in the hope of securing at least a point against the European Champions.

However Sarr remained cool, calm and composed throughout, an impressive performance considering it was only his second appearance for the Blues.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Malang Sarr
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Person
Ben Chilwell
SB Nation

Brentford 0-1 Chelsea, Premier League: Match Review and Tactical Analysis

Newly promoted Brentford have made quite the splash in the Premier League this season and were always going to put together a tough challenge for Chelsea. The timing of the match was not ideal from our perspective, coming after a two-week international break which saw countless Chelsea players get called up to represent their respective nations. The international break also meant that, due to the timing of the Brazil game, Thiago Silva would be unavailable while Antonio Rüdiger also picked up a back injury while playing for Germany. This resulted in a Chelsea back three of Malang Sarr, Andreas Christensen, and Trevoh Chalobah, who had not played together. It was a Premier League debut for Sarr, even.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jamie Carragher leaves Cristiano Ronaldo out of Man United and Liverpool combined XI

Jamie Carragher left Cristiano Ronaldo out of a combined Manchester United and Liverpool starting line-up ahead of the two clubs clashing in the Premier League on Sunday.The former Liverpool player chose Mason Greenwood to lead hiscollection of forwards with Mohamed Salah, Bruno Fernandes and Sadio Mane also goal scoring options.Carragher also selected Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil Van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Jordan Henderson and Fabinho. When asked why he left out Ronaldo, he told Sky Sports: “How can you not put Ronaldo in, in terms of what he’s done, legendary figure? I’m talking about actually right now, today, I’d...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Premier League Debut#Frenchman#Portuguese#The Champions League#Bees#The European Champions
The Independent

Arsenal vs Aston Villa predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture tonight

Arsenal will look to get back to winning ways on Friday night when they host Aston Villa in the Premier League.The Gunners needed a late Alexandre Lacazette equaliser to take a point at home against Crystal Palace on Monday, leaving them stuck in the bottom half with three wins from eight this term.Aston Villa are just behind, 13th with one point fewer than their opponents, and suffered an incredible late collapse against Wolves in their own last outing, having been two goals up with 10 minutes to play - yet ended up losing.Neither manager can be happy with the inconsistency...
PREMIER LEAGUE
tothelaneandback.com

22-year-old Tottenham target warned against a move to the Premier League by pundit

Kevin Phillips thinks it may be too early for Tottenham target Harry Souttar to join the Premier League. In conversation with Football Insider (h/t Birmingham Live), Former PL striker Kevin Phillips has suggested that it could be too early for Tottenham Hotspur target and Stoke City F.C. defender Harry Souttar to join the Premier League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Brentford vs Chelsea on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Seventh-place Brentford host table-toppers Chelsea on Saturday afternoon, in what should prove a thrilling finale to the day’s Premier League action.The Bees have impressed with their direct, attack-minded play this term after winning promotion from the Championship, with several stars showing they are more than capable of stepping up and competing in the top flight.FOLLOW LIVE: Brentford vs Chelsea – latest updatesThe Blues, meanwhile, have continued their strong form from last year under Thomas Tuchel and look real contenders for the title - despite a home defeat to Man City prior to the international break.They have since bounced back with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
International Business Times

Premier League: Chelsea Offers Crucial Update On 2 Stars Ahead Of Tuchel’s Brentford Trip

Chelsea’s squad has been boosted with the return of N’Golo Kante and Reece James ahead of their Premier League clash with Brentford on Saturday. France midfielder Kante has missed as many as two matches for Chelsea since contracting the coronavirus. Chelsea were without their key midfielder in their 1-0 win over Juventus in the Champions League and 3-1 win over Southampton in the Premier League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Romelu Lukaku set to return for Chelsea against Brentford

The international break is almost over, and we’re close enough to the weekend to start thinking about who might start for Chelsea when they take on Brentford on Saturday night. One doubt for the game was Romelu Lukaku, who had withdrawn from the Belgium squad after their Nations League semi...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
407
Followers
3K+
Post
360K+
Views
ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy