Bellevue College offers many resources for neurodiverse students. There are two main programs: the Disability Resource Center (DRC) and the Neurodiversity Navigators. The DRC is open for accommodation applications year-round, including Running Start Students. Registering is easy — you will need your BC email and password as well as your student ID number. Once that is submitted, you will be contacted to participate in an Initial Access Meeting. There, you will also be asked to provide documentation. However, if you do not have any documentation, the DRC is still available to work with you to meet your needs as much as they can. They can also refer you to professionals for testing and other services. All information provided remains confidential.

BELLEVUE, WA ・ 13 DAYS AGO