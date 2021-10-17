CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

How Alessandro Nivola Became the Right Kind of “Tough Guy” for the Sopranos Prequel

Slate
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSlate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it today for just $1. Please enable javascript to get your Slate Plus feeds. Episode Notes....

slate.com

Comments / 0

Related
thefilmstage.com

The B-Side – In Conversation with Alessandro Nivola Part II

Welcome to The B-Side, from The Film Stage. Here we talk about movie stars! Not the movies that made them famous or kept them famous, but the ones that they made in between. And today the one-and-only Alessandro Nivola returns to the podcast, currently starring as Dickie Moltisanti in The Many Saints of Newark. The Sopranos prequel film is currently in theaters and available on HBO Max. Nivola is generous as ever with his time, discussing in depth the character discovery that went into manifesting Dickie, as well as his myriad upcoming projects, including Noah Baumbach’s White Noise (starring his children!), the upcoming David O. Russell picture, and The Brutalist, the new Brady Corbet film currently in pre-production.
NEWARK, NJ
Slate

Culture Gabfest “I’ll Be Your Mirror” Edition

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it today for just $1. Please enable javascript to get your Slate Plus feeds. Episode Notes. This week, Steve and Dana are joined by Karen Han. First, Slate’s music critic Carl Wilson...
TV & VIDEOS
Den of Geek

Why The Sopranos Prequel Series Is a Bad Idea

The best thing that Sopranos creator David Chase ever did for us was cut to black. Though the ending of the classic HBO mob drama remains controversial years later, it’s hard to argue with the fact that it wasn’t definitive. Counterintuitively, refusing to show Tony Soprano’s presumed final moments has made the final scene of The Sopranos feel more ironclad than many other shows that attempted to achieve real closure.
TV SERIES
flickeringmyth.com

HBO Max in talks with David Chase for Sopranos prequel series

In the wake of the release of The Many Saints of Newark and the revitalization of The Sopranos series, WarnerMedia has begun talks with Sopranos creator David Chase about developing a prequel series following the events of the feature film. The Many Saints of Newark took place in the 1960s...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alessandro Nivola
Person
Robert De Niro
E! News

Proof a Sopranos Prequel Series May Actually Happen

Watch: Did "The Sopranos" Kill Tony Soprano in the Series Finale?. We'd kill to see a Sopranos prequel series on HBO Max. Thankfully, we likely won't have to take drastic action, as the streamer is currently talking with Sopranos creator David Chase about a new show. Specifically, Ann Sarnoff, chair and CEO of WarnerMedia Studios and Networks Group, told Deadline that everyone was "thrilled" by the prequel film The Many Saints of Newark's success, confirming, "We're talking to David about a new series, Sopranos related, on HBO Max."
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Many Saints of Newark’ Star Michael Gandolfini, ‘Hunters’ Alum Zack Schor Join ‘The Offer’ at Paramount Plus (EXCLUSIVE)

Michael Gandolfini and Zack Schor have joined the cast of “The Offer” at Paramount Plus, which tells the story of the making of “The Godfather.” “The Offer” is a 10-episode series based on the experience of Oscar-winning producer Albert S. Ruddy (Miles Teller), detailing the behind-the-scenes events of the original 1972 film. Along with Teller, the series will star Matthew Goode as producer Robert Evans, Giovanni Ribisi as Joe Colombo, Colin Hanks as Barry Lapidus, and Dan Fogler as Francis Ford Coppola. Juno Temple also joined the cast as Bettye McCartt, Ruddy’s assistant. Gandolfini will play Andy Calhoun, an unexpectedly savvy businessman on...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Sopranos#Tough Guy#Prequel#Slate Plus
963kklz.com

‘Sopranos’ Creator In Talks About Making Prequel Series

The Sopranos might be the next title getting a prequel series. Per Deadline, creator David Chase said he’s interested in doing another prequel movie similar to the recently released The Many Saints of Newark, which was available in theaters and on the WarnerMedia streaming service HBO Max. However, Chairwoman and CEO of WarnerMedia Studios and Networks Ann Sarnoff has other ideas to expand the Sopranos world.
TV & VIDEOS
New York Post

Jon Stewart defends Dave Chappelle: ‘His intention is never hurtful’

Their friendship is no joke. Jon Stewart is coming out in defense of longtime pal Dave Chappelle after he was accused of making transphobic remarks in his new Netflix comedy special, “The Closer.”. Stewart, 58, told TMZ Thursday that Chappelle, 48, is “one of my favorite people on the planet”...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Honey Boo Boo, 16, and boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20, are Instagram-official

Alana Thomspon, also known as “Honey Boo Boo,” has finally gone Instagram-official with her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, after six months of dating. “🎃🎃 spooky season 🎃🎃,” the reality star, 16, captioned a photo of herself and her 20-year-old beau at a pumpkin patch on Monday. The “Mama June: From Not...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
extratv

'NCIS: Los Angeles' Actor Ravil Isyanov Dies at 59

Ravil Isyanov, an actor known for a longtime part on "NCIS: Los Angeles," died at his L.A. home on September 29 following "a long illness," Deadline reports. Born in the former Soviet Union on August 20, 1962, Isyanov often played Russian heavies on TV. Isyanov had played Kirkin on the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
nickiswift.com

What Were Alec Baldwin's First Words After He Fired A Prop Gun That Killed Someone?

The world is in shock after actor Alec Baldwin shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza on the set of "Rust" with a prop gun. The incident occurred in New Mexico, where the film was being shot, per CNN. Hutchins was immediately transported to the University of New Mexico Hospital, where she later died from her injuries. Director Souza is undergoing medical assistance at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center in Santa Fe.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Al Roker's wife sparks reaction with Celine Dion photo after emotional health news

Al Roker's wife Deborah Roberts has sent her support to Celine Dion after she revealed health issues have forced her to postpone her upcoming Las Vegas residency. The ABC News star took to Instagram shortly after Celine broke the devastating news to her fans, sharing a throwback photo of the pair together alongside a sweet message in which she wished the singer a "swift recovery".
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy