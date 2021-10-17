CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vernon hoping to receive Community Center upgrades

By CAROL KENT WYATT
washingtoncounty.news
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Vernon is seeking a Community Development Block Grant-Coronavirus (CDBG-CV) to fund revitalization efforts at the Vernon Community Center. The grant application includes a proposal for electrical and plumbing upgrades,...

www.washingtoncounty.news

washingtoncounty.news

SECOND PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE The City of Vernon plans to apply to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) for a Community Development Block Grant-Coronavirus (CDBG-CV) of $987,566.00. …

The City of Vernon plans to apply to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) for a Community Development Block Grant-Coronavirus (CDBG-CV) of $987,566.00. For each activity that is proposed, at least 70% of the funds must benefit low-and-moderate income persons. The activities, dollar amounts and estimated percentage benefit to low-and-moderate income persons for which City of Vernon is applying are:
VERNON, FL
