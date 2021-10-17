Vernon hoping to receive Community Center upgrades

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Nonprofit organizations in Howard County are invited to apply for a share of $500,000 in grant funds to develop ideas that will support the community.
In a news release Friday, County Executive Calvin Ball announced the county is seeking applicants for its Transform Howard Innovation grant program, which will award funding to nonprofits with “forward-thinking, emerging and creative ideas.”
Applications will be accepted for the following categories: students, infrastructure, residents, cybersecurity and the environment.
The application window is open now through Nov. 19.
Successful applicants can get anywhere from $5,000 to $50,000 in grant funding to develop and carry...
