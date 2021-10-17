Pig Pen to Rubber Duck

From floaters and full bodies to confidence decoys, these are our favorite fakes for this season. Ever shoot a decoy, or run over one, or stomp on one in the boat? It’s almost impossible not to at some point, with low-flying birds, swimming cripples and setting up in the dark. Need an abuse-able decoy guaranteed not to sink? That’s the FlexFloat floating mallards from Lifetime. The secret lies in the hollow body design: These decoys do not require an airtight seal to float. The dual keel design and removable swim keel drops overall weight from 19 to 11 ounces per decoy. They don’t weigh much more than your Crocs! Pack them in, throw them around, stomp on them, hunt them!

