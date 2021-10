The 2021-22 Toronto Maple Leafs certainly have a lot to prove. The team has lost all five of their playoff series during the Matthews-Marner era, and unlike previous seasons, there was little roster turnover this time around. Petr Mrazek’s $3.8 million cap hit was their most expensive offseason addition, as the team did not add a legitimate replacement for Zach Hyman. With teams like Tampa Bay and Boston back in their division, the Leafs will have their work cut out for them during the regular season once again.

