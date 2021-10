TV icon Bob Newhart honored his Newhart co-star Peter Scolari as a 40-year friend, a joy to work with and “an essential part of the success” of the great 1982-90 CBS sitcom. In a statement to Deadline, later tweeted, Newhart said, “I knew that Peter was sick, but his death still comes as a great shock. We were friends and colleagues for over 40 years. Julia [Duffy] and Peter, as a vacuous couple (Michael and Stephanie), were an essential part of the success of Newhart. In life, he was a fantastic person, and it was a joy to work together. He...

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO