An ad hawking Christmas present ideas just popped up in my email. It’s barely October, and yet marketeers are already ratcheting up holiday gift-buying stress. It’d be different if I were one of Those People. You know the ones—they’ve purchased and wrapped their holiday presents before the Fourth of July. Laser-focused and meticulous, they could lecture Marie Kondo on organization. You won’t catch them panic-shopping on Black Friday or hyperventilating on Cyber Monday.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 14 DAYS AGO