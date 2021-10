A Russian film crew have returned safely to Earth after wrapping up scenes for their movie — the first-ever full-length feature film to be shot in space. NASA announced that Russian actress Yulia Peresild, producer-director Klim Shipenko, and cosmonaut Oleg Novitskiy had departed the International Space Station and landed as scheduled on the steppe of Kazakhstan at 12:35 a.m. ET on October 17. As per the tweet below, Novitskiy had been joined by the film crew for 12 days of his six-month space-cation.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 4 DAYS AGO