Former Alabama stars DeVonta Smith and Mark Ingram questioned head coach Nick Saban for not running the ball in the red zone during fourth quarter against Texas A&M. The Alabama Crimson Tide were sent into upset alert territory after they trailed the 3-2 Texas A&M Aggies 24-10 heading into halftime. In the second half, the team rebounded and inched ever so closer to taking the lead. But one drive at the start of the fourth quarter had some former Alabama football stars scratching their heads.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO