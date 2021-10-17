CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Succession's 3rd season premiere seems to think it's still 2019

By Jeva Lange
The Week
The Week
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The first table read for HBO's Succession took place on Nov. 8, 2016. The afterparty was supposed to double as a Hillary Clinton victory celebration — until it wasn't. "I think [filmmaker Adam McKay] said, 'Well, we're making the right show,'" Sarah Snook, who plays Shiv, recalled to The Hollywood...

