Succession's 3rd season premiere seems to think it's still 2019

We are vastly approaching The Blacklist season 9 premiering on NBC this Thursday, and that offers an opportunity to dive deeper into the psyche of Raymond Reddington. Curious to get more insight on what that could look like? If you haven’t seen the short preview yet from Late Night with Seth Meyers (see below), it gives you a sense of it. This is a man who, presumably, has been away from the action for two years following the death of Elizabeth Keen. Earlier on in the series James Spader’s character referred to himself as a sin-eater, someone who could carry the pain and the burdens of others. He acted in a way that would allow others to feel better about themselves.

TV SERIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO