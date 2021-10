Breece Hall, the pride of Wichita, took an inside handoff on Iowa State's first play from scrimmage Saturday and immediately glided to his right, nothing but open field in front of him. He nearly took it 75 yards to the house untouched; the only reason he didn't is because defensive back Julius Brents never gave up on the play, catching up to Hall just outside the 10-yard line. Brents dived at Hall's feet. He stumbled, but it takes far more than a game effort to bring down the 6-foot-1, 220-pound Hall, one of the nation's top tailbacks.

IOWA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO