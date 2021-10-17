CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AP News Digest 5:50 a.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

ONLY ON AP

MIGRATION-RESCUE-AIRCRAFT — As dozens of African migrants traversed the Mediterranean Sea on a flimsy white rubber boat, a small aircraft circling 1,000 feet above closely monitored their attempt to reach Europe. The twin-engine Seabird, owned by the German non-governmental organization Sea-Watch, is tasked with documenting human rights violations committed against migrants at sea and relaying distress cases to nearby ships and authorities who have increasingly ignored their pleas. By Renata Brito. SENT: 1,120 words, photos.

TOP STORIES

HAITI-US-KIDNAPPED MISSIONAIRIES — A group of 17 U.S. missionaries including children was kidnapped by a gang in Haiti on Saturday, according to a voice message sent to various religious missions by an organization with direct knowledge of the incident. By Danica Coto. SENT: 490 words.

REDISTRICTING-TEXAS -- Texas Republicans have closed in on redrawn U.S. House maps that would shore up their eroding dominance as voters peel away from the GOP in the state’s booming suburbs. their seats. In a key late-night vote in the Texas House, Republicans gave early sign-off to new congressional boundaries that would give them more breathing room after some close calls in 2018 and 2020, while also opening a new path for the GOP along the border with Mexico. SENT: 840 words, photos.

GAMBIA-TOUFAH JALLOW — Toufah Jallow first became popular as Gambia’s scholarship winner in a contest for young women with academic promise. Now, she is the face of empowerment for a generations of women who, because of her, feel more emboldened to talk about sexual violence. By Carley Petesch. SENT: 900 words, photo.

HOLLYWOOD-CREW-STRIKE — An 11th-hour deal was reached Saturday, averting a strike of film and television crews that would have seen some 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers walk off their jobs and would have frozen productions in Hollywood and across the U.S. By Entertainment Writer Andrew Dalton. SENT: 530 words, photos.

TRENDING NEWS

INDIA FLOODS — Heavy rains, floods leave 8 dead, 12 missing in south India. SENT: 200 words, photos.

PAKISTAN-FIRE — House fire in eastern Pakistan kills 7 family members. SENT: 110 words.

MORE ON THE VIRUS OUTBREAK

VIRUS OUTBREAK-RUSSIA — Russia is reporting its largest daily number of new coronavirus infections, more than 70% up on the number a month ago as the country faces a sustained rise in cases. SENT: 350 words, photos.

NATIONAL

ROBERT DURST-COVID-19 — Robert Durst has been hospitalized after contracting COVID-19, his lawyer said. Days ago, the 78-year-old New York real estate heir was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his best friend more than two decades ago. SENT: 250 words, photo.

PROFESSOR-ARREST — The University of Tennessee at Knoxville has offered to reinstate a professor who was acquitted of federal charges that accused him of hiding his relationship with a Chinese university while receiving NASA research grants. SENT: 400 words.

INTERNATIONAL

VENEZUELA-US-FUGITIVE — Alex Saab, a top fugitive close to Venezuela’s socialist government, has been put on a plane to the U.S. to face money laundering charges, a senior U.S. official has confirmed. Federal prosecutors in Miami indicted Saab in 2019 on money-laundering charges connected to an alleged bribery scheme that pocketed more than $350 million from a low-income housing project for the Venezuelan government. SENT: 1,110 words, photo.

ISRAEL-SYRIA — The death of a former Syrian Druse lawmaker, allegedly by Israeli sniper fire, could mark a new phase in Israel’s war against Iranian entrenchment in neighboring Syria. SENT: 530 words, photos,

BRITAIN-LAWMAKER-KILLED — The father of a man held for the fatal stabbing of a British lawmaker during a meeting with local voters has told British media that he was shocked and “traumatized” by his son’s arrest, as police continued questioning the suspect under terrorism laws. SENT: 340 words, photos.

LEBANON-PORT-BLAST — The families of the victims of last year’s massive Beirut port blast has reaffirmed their support for the judge leading the investigation into the explosion, despite increasing calls for his ouster by the militant Hezbollah group and its allies. SENT: 360 words, photo.

OLY-BEIJING 2022-GREECE-PROTEST — Two women attempted to hang a banner from the Acropolis in Athens Sunday morning in protest at the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics, and were detained by Greek police. SENT: 360 words, photos,

RUSSIA-SPACE STATION — A Soyuz space capsule carrying a cosmonaut and two Russian filmmakers has landed after a 3 1/2-hour trip from the International Space Station. SENT: 310 words photo.

JAPAN-YASUKUNI — Japan’s new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida donated ritual offerings Sunday to a Tokyo shrine viewed by Chinese and Koreans as a symbol of Japanese wartime aggression, though he did not make a visit in person. SENT: 290 words, photos.

KOSOVO-ELECTION — Kosovo is holding municipal elections Sunday in which the left-wing party that has been in government for eight months is aiming to capture the city hall of the capital, Pristina. SENT: 240 words, photos.

ENTERTAINMENT

FILM-BATMAN — Warner Bros. has unveiled its trailer for “The Batman,” which features Robert Pattinson’s first bone-crunching turn as a DC Comics superhero. SENT: 200 words, photo.

SPORTS

BBN-NLCS-DODGERS-BRAVES — A couple of clutch swings from breakout slugger Austin Riley got the underdog Atlanta Braves off to a fast start in the NL Championship Series. Riley homered and drove in the winning run with a single in the bottom of the ninth inning to give Atlanta a 3-2 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1. By Sports Writer Charles Odum. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

BBA-ALCS-RED SOX-ASTROS — J.D. Martinez and Rafael Devers helped the Red Sox have a grand old time in Houston. Boston became the first team to slug two grand slams in a postseason game, with Martinez and Devers connecting in the first two innings of a 9-5 win over the Astros that tied their AL Championship Series at one game apiece. By Sports Writer Kristie Reiken. SENT: 920 words, photos.

T-25-KENTUCKY-GEORGIA — The final seconds were meaningless. Except to the Georgia defense. For the first time all season, the fearsome Bulldogs gave up two touchdowns in a game. It didn’t really matter as they romped to another victory — their first as the nation’s new No. 1 team — with a 30-13 triumph over No. 11 Kentucky. By Sports Writer Paul Newberry. SENT: 840 words, photos.

HOW TO REACH US

At the Nerve Center, Vincent K. Willis can be reached at 800-845-8450 (ext. 1600). For photos, (ext. 1900). For graphics and interactives, ext. 7636. Expanded AP content can be obtained from http://newsroom.ap.org. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call 844-777-2006.

