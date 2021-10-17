CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labour and Liberal Democrats to stand aside in Southend West by-election following murder of MP David Amess

Labour and the Liberal Democrats will not contest the expected Southend West by-election following the murder of MP Conservative MP Sir David Amess , it is understood.

The parties will follow the precedent of Jo Cox’s murder in 2016, when the main opposition parties refused to select candidates in the subsequent Batley and Spen by-election “as a mark of respect” .

Ms Cox was murdered by a neo-Nazi outside a constituency surgery in Birstall, West Yorkshire.

Sir David was killed while meeting constituents at a routine public surgery on Friday.

Labour peer Lord Pendry said leaving the seat uncontested would “honour” the Conservative politician.

“This is an occasion when you see the leader of the opposition and the prime minister together, and it shows that our democracy transcends all that sort of thing,” he said.

“I think we should be saying that whoever the Conservatives put up, it is their seat because they were deprived of it, so they should have it back.

“I think all the major parties should stand aside in the interest of democracy and our own democratic way of life.”

A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and counter terror detectives are currently investigating his motivations, say Essex Police - potentially linked to Islamist extremism.

The investigation is being led by the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command who declared it a terrorist incident.

Related
The Guardian

Man charged with murder of Tory MP David Amess

Prosecutors have charged a man with the murder of Conservative MP Sir David Amess and the preparation of terrorist acts. Ali Harbi Ali, 25, was charged with murder over Amess’s death last Friday in Leigh-on-Sea in Essex, as part of an investigation led by Scotland Yard’s counter-terrorism command. The Crown...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Experts find UK parliament 'falling apart'

It has been an enduring symbol of democracy since the 19th century but Britain's parliament is crumbling, producing an eye-watering bill and urgent calls to fix it. Officials on Friday detailed thousands of issues with the landmark building, from stonework cracks and water damage to outdated electrical and mechanical systems. "Despite a programme of maintenance works, it's falling apart faster than it can be fixed and is in urgent need of a programme of essential restoration," said the leader of the House of Lords, Natalie Evans. The array of defects were recorded by dozens of engineers, architectural surveyors and other specialists who spent a combined 4,700 hours investigating the more than 150-year-old Palace of Westminster.
POLITICS
The Independent

Sir David Amess: Partner of Jo Cox’s sister asks her to ‘step down’ as MP following killing

The sister of murdered MP Jo Cox has said her partner suggested she stand down from being a member of parliament in the wake of the killing of Sir David Amess.Kim Leadbeater, who represents Batley and Spen in West Yorkshire, said she felt "frightened" following the fatal attack on the Conservative MP at a constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea, in Essex.The Labour member said: “My partner came home and said 'I don't want you to do it anymore because the next time that phone goes, it could be a different conversation’.”She added: “Totally shocked by what has happened to think that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Amess
Person
Jo Cox
The Independent

David Amess: Murdered MP wrote in book that attacks ‘could happen to any of us’

Sir David Amess had written about how attacks on MPs could “happen to any of us” in a book published less than a year before his death.In Ayes & Ears: A Survivor's Guide to Westminster, which was released in December, the Conservative politician reflected on his time as one of parliament’s longest-serving MPs.He recalled hearing of the murder of Jo Cox, who was assassinated by a neo-Nazi outside her constituency surgery in 2016, and told how he was escorted out of parliament during the 2017 Westminster attack.Sir David said MPs had been advised to be “vigilant of the general...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Sir David Amess: Granting Southend-on-Sea city status would be ‘wonderful tribute’ to MP, Priti Patel says

The home secretary has said that granting Southend-on-Sea city status would be a “wonderful tribute” to Sir David Amess, who had long campaigned on the issue.Describing the Conservative MP as “Mr Southend, Mr Essex” and “a wonderful advocate”, Priti Patel said on Sunday that there would be “work in government” on the prospect of realising his campaign.Sir David, a father-of-five, was murdered in a suspected terror attack while meeting constituents on Friday at Belfairs Methodist Church. Amid an outpouring of tributes and warmth towards the “hugely kind and good” MP, who was one of the longest-serving parliamentarians in Westminster, many...
POLITICS
BBC

Sir David Amess: MP murder suspect detained under Terrorism Act

A man detained over the killing of MP Sir David Amess is Ali Harbi Ali, a 25-year-old Briton of Somali heritage, Whitehall officials have told the BBC. Police said the man was being held at a London police station under the Terrorism Act 2000 and officers had until 22 October to question him.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

David Amess: Every MP offered security advice in wake of murder

Every MP in the UK is being contacted by police today to discuss whether they should step up security measures in the wake of the murder of Sir David Amess.Officers will discuss equipment already available to MPs, like panic buttons in office and key fob-style emergency alarms, and security arrangements for public events in the coming days.The move comes after home secretary Priti Patel ordered a review of MPs’ security, amid intense debate over the balance between safety and public access to elected representatives.Chief constables are expected to report back to Ms Patel by the end of the weekend,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

‘Mr Southend died doing the thing he loved’: Constituents pay tribute to MP Sir David Amess at vigil

Constituents of MP Sir David Amess have paid tribute to a “wonderful man” who “died doing the thing he loved most” – meeting the people he was elected to represent – at a vigil in his Essex seat.Father Jeffrey Woolnough, who led the gathering of around 100 people at Saint Peter’s Church on Friday evening, close to where Sir David was killed, described the MP as “Mr Southend” and said his death had been a “wicked and tragic act” which had left “many of us ... shaking our heads and wondering why”.“I am shocked, I am saddened and the...
U.K.
Telegraph

Southend to become a city in honour of Sir David Amess

Southend-on-Sea will become a city in honour of Sir David Amess, the Conservative MP who was killed on Friday. On Monday, Boris Johnson announced that the Queen had agreed to the move following a decades-long campaign by Southend West MP Sir David, who was killed at a surgery for constituents last week.
POLITICS
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
BBC

Sir David Amess: NI leaders pay tributes to murdered MP

Northern Ireland's first and deputy first ministers have led tributes at Stormont to the Conservative MP Sir David Amess who was killed last week. First Minister Paul Givan described him as a political "giant" at Westminster and a "tireless" backbencher who was a good friend of the DUP and the union.
U.K.
newschain

Theresa May: Every MP has lost a friend following murder of Sir David Amess

Every MP has “lost a friend” following Sir David Amess’s death, Theresa May said, as a sombre House of Commons gathered to pay tribute to the murdered MP. Conservative former prime minister Mrs May held up Sir David as an example of how MPs should go about serving the public if they want to be a “first-class constituency MP”.
U.K.
BBC

Sir David Amess: The lesser-known concerns of the Southend West MP

While his work on improving animal welfare standards and getting a fitting tribute installed in memory of Dame Vera Lynn are well known, Sir David Amess championed a myriad of other causes, too. According to Hansard, Sir David made more than 1,300 spoken contributions in Parliament. From 1983 until his...
POLITICS
The Guardian

The killing of MP David Amess

At 12.02pm on Friday the Conservative MP David Amess ended a Zoom call and turned his attention to his weekly constituency advice surgery in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex. Three minutes later he had been stabbed various times in front of his assistants. When the police arrived they arrested a suspect who reportedly made no attempt to escape. Despite efforts to revive him, Amess died at the scene.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

We did it for you, David: Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries reveals last letter she received from MP David Amess before he was murdered, asking for her help to make Southend a city

Nadine Dorries has paid a touching tribute to murdered Tory MP David Amess, revealing his last letter to her pleaded for help making Southend a city - a campaign that has been completed in his memory. The new Culture Secretary shared a letter sent by the Southend West Tory before...
U.K.
The Independent

Labour muddle over support for Covid ‘plan B’ as Keir Starmer contradicts health spokesperson

Labour’s Covid policy was plunged into confusion when it appeared to back an immediate move to tougher ‘plan B’ restrictions – before Sir Keir Starmer said it was the “wrong” question.Jonathan Ashworth, the party’s shadow health secretary, suggested the party’s stance had shifted when he told an interviewer: “We are in favour of plan B.”Mr Ashworth said that Labour had “never had a problem” with vaccine passports to enter crowded venues – a key plank of plan B – and had always backed the reintroduction of compulsory mask-wearing in those settings.But minutes later, his leader sent out a very different...
WORLD
