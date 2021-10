North Coast wine harvest at a glance The local wine grape harvest this year started in early August and is scheduled to wrap by the time of a storm system entering the area on Wednesday. Employment: There are an estimated 6,000 full-time workers in the local vineyards. That is supplemented by about 800 part-time workers who help with harvest. In addition, there are an estimated 900 foreign workers who are in the region through a special federal program for up to 10 months. Size: There were 57,539 bearing acres of wine grape vineyards in 2019. Value: The value of the 2020 crop was $357 million, which was a 45% drop from 2019 because of the impact of smoke taint from wildfires. The high point for the crop was the almost $778 million value of 2018.

SONOMA COUNTY, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO