“I wanted to stay at 147 to look at fighting for a World Welterweight title,” Mikey Garcia says on the eve of his weekend match against Sandor Martin. “We had discussed the (Regis) Prograis fight at Welterweight as he was considering moving up to 147 and on Saturday we were looking to have the fight at 147, but Sandor has been at 140 so we agreed a 145 catchweight which I am not thrilled about but it’s OK.” Garcia has been in the business long enough to know things don’t always go his way. Yet the man tries to make sure he’s always situated in a good position career-wise.

FRESNO, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO