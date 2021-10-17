CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

10 Great Movies With “Wife” in the Title

By Camille Moore
TVOvermind
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ve all heard the saying “you can’t judge a book by its cover”, but is it possible to judge a movie by its title? There are a lot of people out there who would argue that the answer is yes. After all, a good title should at least give people a...

tvovermind.com

Comments / 0

Related
People

Heather Locklear on Life at 60, Love and Her New Movie: 'I'm in a Great Place Now'

Heather Locklear is returning to acting for the first time in five years — and the project couldn't be more special to her. The Melrose Place alum, 60, stars in the upcoming biopic Don't Sweat the Small Stuff: The Kristine Carlson Story. Premiering Saturday on Lifetime, the film takes its title from the book series co-authored by Kristine and her husband, Dr. Richard Carlson. After he died unexpectedly at 45, she continued to spread his message in her own books.
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Whatever Happened to Seann William Scott?

During the late 1990s and early 2000s, Seann William Scott made a huge name for himself as one of the stars of the American Pie film franchise. His character, Steve Stifler, is arguably one of the most memorable of the era and he has carved out a special place in pop culture history. Throughout the mid-2000s, Seann continued to appear in some pretty popular comedies, but by the time the 2010s rolled around he had started to fade from the spotlight. In the years since he played Stifler, lots of people have wondered what Seann is up to. The good news is that he’s still around and you’ll probably be seeing him much sooner than you think. Keep reading to find out what happened to Seann William Scott.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Whitney Houston
Person
Christine Lahti
Person
Eric Bana
Person
Gwyneth Paltrow
Person
Cameron Mathison
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Charlize Theron
Person
Rachel Mcadams
Deadline

Peter Scolari Dies: Emmy-Winning ‘Bosom Buddies’, ‘Newhart’, ‘Girls’ Actor Was 66

Peter Scolari, the prolific television and stage actor who found instant fame and a lifelong friendship with Tom Hanks when the two co-starred in the hit 1980 TV comedy Bosom Buddies, died early Friday morning following a two-year battle with cancer. He was 66. His death was announced by Ellen Lubin Sanitsky at Wright Entertainment. Scolari’s 43-year show business career included such highlights as his Emmy-nominated series regular role of producer Michael Harris on Bob Newhart’s 1984-90 comedy Newhart, an Emmy-winning recurring role as the father of Lena Dunham’s character on HBO’s Girls, and, most recently, his role as Bishop Thomas Marx...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Jesse Metcalfe Joins Dennis Quaid, Heather Graham in Faith-Based Drama ‘On a Wing and a Prayer’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Jesse Metcalfe has signed on for MGM and Lightworkers’ new faith-based family drama “On a Wing and a Prayer,” starring opposite Dennis Quaid and Heather Graham. Based on a true story, Quaid stars as Doug White, who’s forced to fly a plane after the pilot dies unexpectedly mid-flight. The movie is the latest production from MGM’s Lightworkers — the company, founded by Roma Downey and Mark Burnett, is behind “The Bible” miniseries and MGM and Paramount’s contemporary “Ben-Hur” adaptation. Downey will produce the movie alongside Autumn Bailey-Ford, with Burnett serving as an executive producer. Directed by Sean McNamara from a screenplay by...
MOVIES
TVOvermind

“The Matrix” on a $20 Budget is Hilarious

One could honestly say that The Matrix helped to change the face of pop culture forever since so many examples have been used from the movies over the years that it’s been impossible not to make some reference that has to do with them. But seeing the rooftop scene in which Trinity and Neo fought an agent and created an iconic moment is something that a lot of people still recall since it was one of the most impressive action sequences of the 90s. The moment when Neo leaned back and showed that he was just as quick as the agents was both eye-opening and jaw-dropping since this type of thing had never been seen before, and it was a style that a lot of people couldn’t fully understand. But the example that this movie gave to the world was something that would go on to spawn two more sequels and a a lot of copycats in the years to come, including an animated anthology, The Animatrix, which was pretty cool all on its own. And on top of that, we’re getting another Matrix pretty soon.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photography#French
Variety

Gal Gadot Is ‘So Happy’ to Have Catwoman Zoë Kravitz as a Female ‘Comrade’ in DC Universe (EXCLUSIVE)

Welcome to this week’s “Just for Variety.” Wonder Woman approves of Robert Pattinson as the new Batman and Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman! “Rob looks amazing,” Gal Gadot told me last night at Elle’s Women in Hollywood event at the Academy Museum when I asked if she had seen the new “The Batman” trailer. “I love his voice and I love the whole tone of everything. “And I love Zoë. She looks incredible. She’s a sweetheart. She’s a talented woman,” she continued. “And I’m so happy to have another female as a comrade.” So when does Gadot think we’ll see an all-female superhero movie with...
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Tania Raymonde: Past and Present

It doesn’t feel entirely fair to say that Tania Raymonde is the ugly duckling that grew up to be the beautiful swan, but like a lot of kids, she did have a time in her life when she looked a little bit awkward as her facial features appeared a little too big and she might have been deemed ‘goofy-looking’ thanks to the way she was portrayed in a few shows and movies. But the truth is that she was a rather cute kid back in the day, as well as a very expressive actress that was able to hang with plenty of other actors, and she’s definitely grown up to be an amazingly beautiful woman that is now allowed to cash in on her looks as well as her acting ability. The stages that a lot of people go through in their younger years feel as though they’re played upon in numerous ways when it comes to acting, and the fun part of this is Tania has always been very convincing when being put into one role or another since from being the nerdy, excitable kind of person to being the charming individual that’s not quite a classic beauty but very close, Tania has shown throughout her career that her character is one of her biggest strengths.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Jake Gyllenhaal and Maggie Gyllenhaal on Sibling Love, ‘Women Filmmaking’ and Remembering Heath Ledger

Maggie Gyllenhaal and Jake Gyllenhaal are not just related by blood anymore. This year, they’re also connected through streaming. The two siblings have both separately become members of the Netflix machine, delivering two very distinct pieces of art this year. As director and producer, Maggie Gyllenhaal takes on the world of a woman, obsessed with the dynamic of a young mother and her daughter, which prompts early memories of her experiences in the psychological drama “The Lost Daughter.” And as actor and producer, Jake Gyllenhaal stars a police dispatcher who receives a shocking 9-1-1 call in the American remake of the...
MOVIES
Collider

Wes Anderson's Next Movie Title Reportedly Revealed by Bill Murray

Bill Murray has reportedly revealed the title for director Wes Anderson’s next film, per Screen Daily. The new feature is titled Asteroid City, and will involve “the usual cast of characters,” Murray said. He also teased more details about the film at Sunday’s BFI London Film Festival screening of their most recent creative collaboration, The French Dispatch.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Funny Moments
NewsBreak
Movies
TVOvermind

Let’s Talk About the Robin Williams Biopic

Initially, the feeling that many people have toward the late Robin Williams would make it nearly impossible to actually want to see anyone take on his appearance, even for a biopic. But one thing that Jamie Costa has managed to do, with an initial look, is to get people on board with the idea of showing the life of arguably one of the absolute best comedians to have ever taken to the stage and screen. The very idea of having someone portray him has the ability to upset a lot of people, but when given time to really think about it, this would be hypocritical, to say the least since some of the greatest performers in the world have been given biopics that might not have been entirely factual but were still considered to be great representations of those that they were portraying. The comical genius of Williams makes it tough to believe that anyone could possibly take on such a project and create a reason for people to embrace their attempt. But it would appear that Costa has managed to tap into something that has allowed him to channel Williams in a way that few possibly could.
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Jodie Comer Dominates ‘The Last Duel’ by Shattering Everything Audiences Expect from the ‘Movie Wife’

When Jodie Comer first encountered the script for her biggest film role to date, she had difficulty finding the character. Literally. When the British actress, best known to American audiences for her Emmy-winning work as the slippery assassin Villanelle in the lauded AMC drama “Killing Eve,” was first tapped to play Marguerite de Carrouges in Ridley Scott’s fact-based medieval drama “The Last Duel,” she struggled to see much depth to the woman as she was portrayed in Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, and Nicole Holofcener’s screenplay. “Even when I was reading the script, it says its heart and soul is this woman, and...
MOVIES
energy941.com

Ryan Reynolds Announces “Sabbatical” From Movies…Gets Trolled By His Wife

Ryan Reynolds announced he’s going to be taking a, quote, “sabbatical” from making movies. He just finished filming an Apple TV+ Christmas movie called “Spirited” with Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer. It’s basically a modern version of “A Christmas Carol”. Blake Lively, his wife, replied “Michael Caine did it first.”...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy